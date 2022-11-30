With winter approaching, many people are already dealing with flu and various colds. Do-it-yourself is often used to try to soothe the symptoms that accompany seasonal diseases, such as cough, but the risk of making the wrong medicines is just around the corner. An English pharmacist explains which medicines can be really useful

Nudes against skin cancer

In case of cough and flu, the best advice is to always contact your trusted doctor who will be able to recommend the best medicines depending on the case. However, there is an English pharmacist who has given some useful suggestions, explaining which medicines can be really useful in case of colds and flu and which instead are, in his opinion, just a waste of money.

It’s about Abbas Kanan from Chemist Click, the UK’s award-winning online pharmacy.

Interviewed by The Mirror, Dr Kanan explained that the most important thing to do before buying any cold and flu medicine is to take stock of the symptoms you are having.

Really useful medicines in case of colds and coughs

According to the English pharmacist, there are 3 drugs that can make a difference. These are:

decongestant (or vasoconstrictor): if you have a stuffy nose

(or vasoconstrictor): if you have a stuffy nose expectorant : if the cough is bad

: if the cough is bad cough suppressant: if the cough is dry

The pharmacist then gives the concrete example of a product sold in the United Kingdom, but the indications can also be useful to us, given that we are talking about the active ingredients it contains:

Lemsip Max capsules, for example, contain paracetamol which will help lower your temperature if you have a fever, it also contains phenylephrine hydrochloride which is a vasoconstrictor which helps reduce swelling of blood vessels in the nose and relieve nasal congestion, and has guaifenesin which is a known expectorant and helps clear phlegm from the respiratory tract. So when you have a cold and the flu, you need to know what kind of cough you have. If you have a dry cough and you have nasal congestion and you have been taking Lemsip Max it would not help because it would encourage you to cough and if you have a dry cough there is nothing to clear.

In the case of a dry cough, the pharmacist recommends a cough suppressant such as dextromethorphan instead.

Dr. Kanan also provides some advice for pregnant women who are known to be unable to take certain medications:

If you’re pregnant, you can take acetaminophen but you can’t take phenylephrine because it raises your blood pressure, and you also can’t use it if you have high blood pressure, so be sure to look at the product to see if it’s right for you.

In case of pregnancy it is more important than ever to consult your doctor.

Then there is the case of those who cannot use nasal decongestants such as phenylephrine or oxymetazoline but still suffer from bad nasal congestion, the expert in this case recommends the use of steam inhalations which can help ease breathing.

It’s not important to buy branded products

Dr. Kanan has listed some of the major active ingredients that are contained in various products to treat seasonal ailments:

If you go look at cold and flu remedies and take a well known brand name product and compare the ingredients to other products, they will be the same. You don’t need the more expensive ones, it’s just the power of marketing.

Some products are a waste of money

The English pharmacist points out some products that, in his opinion, are just a waste of money if purchased with the aim of soothing cold and flu symptoms:

There are certain products like immune boosters, vitamins and supplements, that unless you are actually deficient in these particular vitamins or nutrients, which anyone following a healthy balanced diet shouldn’t have, then there is no need to take them. .

In particular, he criticizes vitamin C supplements:

I think vitamin C is probably one of the biggest misconceptions, as people think it will help speed up recovery time, but it doesn’t.

The expert adds that when it comes to colds or flu there is no way to “nip them in the bud” as once the symptoms set in, the illness will simply run its course, regardless of when you start taking any medications. .

Warnings

Naturally, drugs must be used with a certain criterion. For example, for nasal decongestants, the pharmacist specifies:

You can’t use them for more than seven days as it can cause something known as rebound congestion, which ultimately means that when the cold infection causing your symptoms is gone, your nasal symptoms will still persist. You may be fine and the rest will be gone, but your nose will still be stuffy.

Furthermore, if the symptoms continue after three weeks, especially in the case of a persistent cough, the pharmacist suggests that you seek immediate medical attention.

Follow your Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Read also: