“They didn’t see us coming because we immediately felt a great heat. We have awakened hope.” This is how Elly Schlein explains her victory in the Primaries by answering Fabio Fazio’s questions on Che tempo che fa on Rai 3. «Just after the victory I announced that I wanted to reopen the membership immediately. Now we have done it: I tell the Italians, come and give us a hand. The doors are open. A hope has awakened and a people has come together, the democratic people exist and want to build an alternative to these right-wings. We have reopened the party membership online as of today and in the next few days it will also be in the clubs ».

The new leader of the Democratic Party continues: «We have to change the vision of the party. Humble in listening, helpful in his work. We must not betray this hope." On internal relations, the secretary specifies: «We are discussing with Bonaccini. We wanted to demonstrate the will to work together without renouncing to proceed in a clear direction, the one indicated by the voters. But I want to be everyone's secretary. The time of conflicts and of an internal conflict that is all wasted energy compared to the construction of an alternative to the right is over". The secretary recalls the meaning of her victory: «she has value if it helps to open a gap, if it serves to restore protagonism to our members. No one has to wonder which current he belongs to anymore. The wave of that participation is the prerequisite for stirring souls and putting so much energy back into circulation". Risks of split? "Absolutely not".

On weapons: «We have already voted in Parliament. We confirm aid to Ukraine.It is necessary to support the Ukrainian people, it is not in question. But there can be no left without the ambition to build a peaceful future, we cannot lose this idea. Problems aren’t solved with weapons alone. We need diplomatic initiatives and action by the European Union. Even greater pressure must be exerted to find a ground of confrontation that allows the war to be stopped”.

With regard to relations with the other parties, Schlein clarifies: «More than the sympathy between the parties matters what we can do together. After the defeats in the last regional elections, some common battlegrounds need to be found with the other opposition forces. I heard from Calenda and Conte, we can work together on the minimum wage. As in the defense of public health ».

On the shipwreck of Cutro, the secretary criticizes the Minister of the Interior: «We have been the first group that asked for information» from Minister Piantedosi «and he will come to report on the very serious events in Crotone. Responsibilities and line of command must be established. Understanding who decided that the Gdf should intervene which did not have adequate means compared to the Coast Guard which had the means to intervene. Within 7 hours of reporting by Frontex they went out twice and came back again. If there was concern, why didn't help go off? We have launched the inspection documents to clarify why what happened is very serious, it is a deep wound on which the minister has argued instead of asking the right question about what can be done. I knew a mother who lost two daughters. Before saying inhuman things, say what can be done to give protection".

The attack on the Meloni government is direct: «This is a government that in the first maneuver rewards tax evaders by raising, for example, the ceiling on cash, which is going in the wrong direction by pitting employees and the self-employed: we would like to be able to provide a certain system of protection that does not pit different fragilities against each other starting from the constitutional principle of progressiveness, otherwise something breaks in the social contract. Finally: «In Florence there was the reaction to the fascist attack in front of the high school. The square is also a response to the first worrying responses from the government”.