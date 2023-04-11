Alessandra Mastronardi will get married soon. She announced it herself, during an interview with Vanity Fair. The man who will soon become her husband is an old love of the 37-year-old actress. «The first love of my life», she said, in recounting how the flame was rekindled after 17 years with Gianpaolo Sannino, who is a dentist by profession: «We spoke from time to time, once a year, sometimes even never. There were periods in which I refused the call and there were others in which he refused it, periods in which I was busy and others in which he was busy. But we met by chance.” Until they found each other, just after Mastronardi had left a step away from the altar with Ross McCall. Now there are not many details on the ceremony, «also because he is extremely reserved. But I can say that he will be in our land, in Campania », concluded the actress.