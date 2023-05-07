“I’m going back to being a popularizer” – breaking latest news

Carlo Cottarelli leaves the Democratic Party and also the Parliament. He announced it himself, guest of Fabio Fazio a What’s the weather like: “I have decided to give up the position of senator”, he said clarifying that he does not recognize himself in the line of the current secretary of the dem Elly Schlein, “whom I notified last Tuesday, together with the group leader Francesco Boccia and Enrico Letta”. He clarified the reason shortly after: «I respect Elly Schlein a lot and I think it is right to move the Democratic Party a little more to the left. But there are differences that have arisen, such as the role of merit. In the Schlein motion the value of merit has disappeared and is almost criticized.

The economist will return to being a professor, and will go to the Catholic University of Milan: â€œI received an offer and I decided to go. I've been asked to direct a program for social science and economics education for high school students. This thing – he added – unfortunately is not compatible with the Senate, and I have decided to give up my seat: I will resign next week. I think I'm more useful in my role of talking cricket, going back to being a popularizer». The Third Pole – Fazio reconstructs – had asked him to change groups but he did not want to go with Calenda and Renzi "for consistency", explaining that he prefers "to give way to a woman, Cristina Tajani": "I don't it seems right to change party, I was elected in the proportional system, the people did not vote for my name but for the party».