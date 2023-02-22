â€˜Old-fashioned variety has always been my dream; I’m part of that generation that grew up with real variety — stimulated by shows like A thousand lights — and staging it in mode 2.0 is a big challenge. Variety is not only singing and dancing, but also emotions, laughter, comedy, entertainment». It arrives for three Wednesdays in prime time on Canale 5 Michelle Impossible & Friendsthe second edition of the one woman show by Michelle Hunziker. Guests as if it were Sanremo: Eros Ramazzotti, Loredana Berté, Max Pezzali, Alessandro Siani, Bisio, Favino, Il Volo, Article 31, Belén, Pio and Amedeo, Chiambretti…

Â«Many of us are fighting so that generalist TV can survive in a world that offers so many alternatives. The solution and the ambition lie in being able to create an appointment, an event, such as the Sanremo Festival or a great football match; generate attention and expectation around something that “must be seen”. Social media can also help in this sense, with viral content, with memes: they shouldn’t be seen only as a means that steals the public from TV».

Her ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti and her daughter Aurora will also be there. They will accuse you of Parentopolis…

â€˜What Parentopolis! We will celebrate Eros and it will also be very emotional to hear him talk about non-parenthood and all that it entails. It will be an extremely joyful and amusing moment».

Her daughter Aurora is about to make her a grandmother at just 46 years old. How do you experience the noun “grandmother”?

«I'm not impressed, in fact I annoyed my daughter a lot in this sense. It's very strange when I think of the baby that is about to arrive, I am only 19 years older than Auri, I am experiencing her pregnancy with incredible intensity, like a fourth maternity, I still have two little girls to raise (I had from Tomaso Trussardi, ndr), I will have a house full of children… I am proud to be able to be such a young grandmother because I can mess with my nephew: I will take him skiing, playing sports, I still have a lot of energy Â».

Many also envy her relationship with Eros. How do you get along with an ex?

«The greatest investment that one can make in one’s life is to recognize that the parental relationship is a great gift and that one must invest in that. It takes time but I hope it is the same with Tomaso: being able to love each other and understand that beautiful things must be saved is my goal. It’s natural for me.’

In many former couples, however, resentment and anger prevail…

â€œIt is wasted, useless time. Nobody is perfect, us first. Things happen: how can you not love that piece, not save it? It is clear that in the beginning there is pain, but over time it goes away. I really don’t know those feelings, I’m always very sincere during relationships, I always say what I think. Maybe that helps throw it all out.’

His current emotional state?

“I’m single and happy like this, I’m in a moment where I’m enough, sentimentally it’s fine like this”.

Your career is going well too: have you ever received low blows?

Â«Who hasn’t received low blows, wrongs, doors in their faces? But I have a selective memory towards beautiful things and I remove everything that has been negative from my mind. However, they are experiences that shape you and give you the opportunity to understand which direction to take. Low blows are good, you learn to stay alert.

Has your selective memory made you forget criticism as well?

«No, the common thread of my existence in the world of entertainment can be summed up in two sentences: How much useless joy. What will ever make you laugh? I've heard all sorts of things about the hyena ridens: but that's how I am, you have to respect your own nature. Behind a smile there can be shyness, inadequacy, fear or a way to escape an embarrassing situation. It has always been my way of going beyond things, even in the most difficult moments it has helped me».