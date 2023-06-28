“I’m happy to have met him, I love him”

Monica Bellucci e Tim Burton they no longer hide. Although the Italian actress and the American director have been paparazzi together for several months, neither of them, at least until now, had made the relationship official. Now, however, the ex-wife of Vincent Cassel which in a recent interview was told at 360 degrees between new work projects and, at this point, new love life.

Monica Bellucci has always tried to keep his love life private and, indeed, lately, when the gossip which saw her as the protagonist of the love story with Tim Burton, she went crazy, she never gave up. However, she decided to do it in an interview given to She France, to which she said: «What I can say is that I am very happy to have met the man, first of all. It’s one of those encounters that rarely happen in life. I know the man, I love him, and now I will also meet the director, another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton». Indeed, Monica she will act right inside the last film directed by her partner, or Beetlejuice 2, where she will play Beetlejuice’s wife. Shooting for the new feature film will begin shortly London.

The love story between Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton

Monica Bellucci e Tim Burton they have known each other for more than ten years, they met for the first time in 2006 a Cannes. In 2022, however, they met again on the occasion of Lumière Film Festival of Lyon and they have never left each other since. Both have two finished marriages and now grown-up children behind them: the actress was married to Vincent Cassel from 1999 to 2013 while the director separated in 2014 from his wife and actress Helena Bonham Carterwith whom he married in 2001.

