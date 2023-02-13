“I’m homosexual, and I don’t want to hide anymore”. He says it in English on his profile Instagramand the announcement is already going around the world: Jakub Jankto, 26, has decided to come out. The Sparta Prague player, who turned 27 on January 19, wanted to send a clear message: «I want to live my life with freedom, without fear, prejudices, violence, but with love. I have my strengths, weaknesses, my family, my friends, and a job that I’m trying to do in the best possible way, with seriousness, professionalism and passion». But the time had come to say something more.

Jankto’s career Anyone who follows Serie A knows him well. Jankto grew up in the Udinese youth team. And after a season on loan in B with Ascoli (in 2015/2016) where he did very well, he had returned to base, becoming a staple of the team coached first by Iachini and then by Delneri. And after another year as a permanent starter, he had been sold to Sampdoria for 15 million euros, had to have continued to grow, becoming a key player for the Blucerchiati. In three years: 97 games overall, 9 goals and 9 assists, before being sold two years ago to Getafe for just over 6 million euros. Then, after a year in La Liga, the return to his homeland, where he returned to being talked about as a positive example.