“I’m homosexual, and I don’t want to hide anymore”. He says it in English on his profile Instagramand the announcement is already going around the world: Jakub Jankto, 26, has decided to come out. The Sparta Prague player, who turned 27 on January 19, wanted to send a clear message: «I want to live my life with freedom, without fear, prejudices, violence, but with love. I have my strengths, weaknesses, my family, my friends, and a job that I’m trying to do in the best possible way, with seriousness, professionalism and passion». But the time had come to say something more.
Jankto’s career
Anyone who follows Serie A knows him well. Jankto grew up in the Udinese youth team. And after a season on loan in B with Ascoli (in 2015/2016) where he did very well, he had returned to base, becoming a staple of the team coached first by Iachini and then by Delneri. And after another year as a permanent starter, he had been sold to Sampdoria for 15 million euros, had to have continued to grow, becoming a key player for the Blucerchiati. In three years: 97 games overall, 9 goals and 9 assists, before being sold two years ago to Getafe for just over 6 million euros. Then, after a year in La Liga, the return to his homeland, where he returned to being talked about as a positive example.
Chi Ã¨ Jankto
Because so much has already been said about him, for all the good things he did off the field. Passion for painting and eSports: Jankto was listed by Forbes as one of the best Under 30 entrepreneurs to have invested in eSports, boasting 10 gamers in his stable to whom, at home, he had given a 1.2 million euro villa to let them all play together, like a real team. He had never had any problems hiding, not even when he criticized Udinese for choosing a punitive training camp in a hotel on the outskirts of the city: “It was so squalid and noisy that some players took sleeping pills to sleep,” he had stated during an interview. No filters, great frankness. Like today’s gesture, which could be an important viaticum for his other colleagues as well.