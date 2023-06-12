“I’m hungry, my mom is dead”: the first words to rescuers of children found in the jungle in Colombia – The video

“I am hungry”. “My mother is dead”. These are the first words of the four children found alive after a plane crash and 40 days alone in the jungle in Colombia. Colombian TV Rtvc ha transmitted a video of the moment in which the indigenous guard Murui finds his little brothers and later when he hands them over to the Colombian Armed Forces. The images are shot with a mobile phone. Yesterday General Pedro Sánchez García, 50, head of the Joint Special Operations Command of Colombia, said that at first the children did not trust the food offered to the military. Who found them by following the trail of scissors, fruit and a diaper they left behind.

Cassava flour

Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, aged 13, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, aged 9, Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, aged 4, and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, aged 1, explained to their grandfather Fidencio Valencia that when they heard the sounds of soldiers in the jungle they ran away and they hid. Because they were afraid. The use of their grandmother’s recorded voice calmed them somewhat. “This they did: they ran away,” said grandfather Fidencio speaking on TV Snail News. Also helping them survive was a stash of cassava flour they had brought on trips. They had three kilos of it and ate it for days, General Sanchez reconstructed instead. From the children’s stories it also emerged that the little ones watched over their mother, Magdalena, in her agony for four days. To say it was the eldest of the four, Lesly.

The movie

“He told me that the mother survived four days,” commented the widower, Manuel Roque. And before dying she encouraged them, «go. You will see who your dad is,” he added. The family was fleeing the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Magdalena and her four children had boarded the Cessna 206 that crashed to reunite with her husband, a relative of the governor of the indigenous reserve of Puerto Sabalo. He fled the area in April after receiving death threats from the Carolina Ramírez Front. The images are shot with a mobile phone. In the video we see a native who holds her little Cristin in his arms, cradling her and singing her a lullaby. The other three little brothers are standing next to the rescuers.

“I’m hungry, my mother is dead”

Reconstructing the moment of the meeting on TV, one of the members of the research team, Nicolas Ordonez Gomes, recounted: «The eldest daughter, Lesly, with the baby in her arms, ran towards me and said: “I’m hungry ”. “One of the two boys was lying down. He stood up and whispered: ‘My mother is dead’ ».

