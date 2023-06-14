“I’m not guilty.” Out of the anger of him-breaking latest news

MIAMI (FLORIDA)

Within the court of Miami the notification procedure of the Trump’s second indictment, the first federal one, conducted in a very confidential way: not only no handcuffs or mugshots, but not even photographers and television cameras, except for a brief CCTV footage. Outside the protest, under a boiling sun, it tastes like a festival of radical Trumpism: colorful fans waving in front of a hundred television cameras, some disagreement with the few Democrats with placards calling for the arrest of the former president.

In front of the Wilkie Ferguson Courthouse neither barricades nor metal fences. Just a line of cycling officers in shirts and small plastic helmets: not exactly riot gear. The dreaded arrival of the Proud boys militias does not materialize, at least as long as the defendant remains in court.

Donald Trump, a life as an entrepreneur spent surrounded by lawyers to play cat and mouse with Justice, without ever risking much, fears the indictments that rain down on him: he knows that, even if highly unlikely, the hypothesis of having to spend the rest of his days as a lifer is on the table. Struggling to find lawyers accredited to the Miami court – not a good sign.

A fan exorcises fears by dragging a trailer with a large cage painted on it: dentro Biden, Obama, Bill e Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris. Outside the “guardian” Trump, with the keys in his hand.

He declares himself in the courtroom not guilty of stealing secret documents before Judge Jonathan Goodman who in this first public moment replaces the controversial Aileen Cannon, owner of the proceeding, appointed federal judge by the defendant who must now judge. Everything runs smoothly, with special prosecutor Jack Smith who indicted him sitting in the front row. Trump, who in the rallies called him deranged, moody, even a terrorist, goes straight and he leaves without making a statement: he’ll be speaking late evening, dawn in Italy, once he’s back at his club in New Jersey. See also Diabetes: these are all the symptoms to recognize it in time

Then, to show that he remains popular even as a defendant, he does on his way back an unexpected stop at the Versailles bar where a birthday is celebrated. She greets everyone, she undergoes the selfie rituals, orders “food for everybody”, and leaves.

The colorful show offered by fans of The Donald confirms that the judicial storms gathering over his head, if they involve serious criminal risks, also offer Trump substantial electoral gains, at least among conservatives: the first survey (Cbs-YouGov) conducted after the second indictment drives up Republican support for a second Trump presidency at a record level: 61 percent. Ron DeSantis slips to 23 percent. The other conservative candidates, from Pence to Christie, are left with crumbs.

What is even more alarming for the durability and credibility of republican institutions, 76 percent of Republicans believe the indictment of their leader is politically motivated, while only 12 percent believe Trump represents a danger to America. And so, faced with Bill Barr who considers the witch-hunt theory ridiculous and claims that if half of what is contained in the indictment is true, the defendant is screwed, Trump can reply to his former Minister of Justice simply by insulting him: “It’s a gutless pig”: a pig without balls.