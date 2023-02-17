Giovanni Allevi updated the fans on his health conditions, explaining that he is not well and inoperable bone fractures.

Giovanni Allevi (Instagram)

How is Giovanni Allevi? Not well, as he explained himself in an audio note posted on his Instagram profile and on his website a few days ago. The composer, who a few months ago has revealed that he had been diagnosed with myeloma, or a tumor that affects a particular type of bone marrow cells, plasma cells, and which despite the therapies continues to cause him severe pain, but does not prevent him from composing music, as he reiterated once again. The composer and pianist continues to update fans through posts and videos on social media, trying to reassure his audience or simply like this time, be honest about his health.

On January 29, therefore, Allevi posted part of his Q&A on Instagram with the fans, thanking them for the many questions about his health: “Thank you all for the immense affection shown! Continue to follow the stories of the next few days, to discover the new answers!” she had written in the caption. The composer defined what he is experiencing as the most complex moment of his life, also due to bone fractures which he will probably have to live with for the rest of his life: “This period is perhaps the most difficult I have gone through in my life. How am I, many ask me, how am I? Not well. Even if the therapy is doing its job, myeloma has left me with bone fractures in different parts of the body, especially the vertebrae, some of which are inoperable and will remain aching perhaps forever”.

The composer also wanted to share a phrase about the meaning of “fight”: “Then I wonder what it means to fight: it means resisting physical pain, the ancient Greeks said “I possess pain but I’m not possessed by it” before confirming that “Now my hands are shaking from the drugs, but a new music invades the my mind in an impetuous way and I don’t miss a note. Now it’s sweet, now crazy and incomprehensible, dreamy and reflective, metaphysics. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”