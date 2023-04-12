Cardinal Re, Cardinal Sandri, the former commander of the Vatican gendarmerie Giani and his deputy Alessandrini, the prosecutors Capaldo and Pignatone. These are the names indicated by Pietro Orlandi to the Promoter of Justice of the Holy See, Alessandro Diddi, as those who according to him should be heard in the investigation into the disappearance of his sister Emanuela. «I am serene because I have finally been able to illustrate all the things that should be investigated. Diddi assured me that his will is to go all the way in the search for the truth, without making concessions to anyone ». says the brother of the 15-year-old who disappeared 40 years ago, at the end of more than eight hours of deposition as a person informed of the facts.

Orlandi explains that he delivered a memorandum to the Vatican judiciary, in which are also attached the screen shots of a chat between a cardinal and another ecclesiastic with precise references to Emanuela. “I talked about the negotiation took place on the investigation and the documents I have in my hand, the pedophile issue involving high prelates and how these things could be related. I found in Diddi great availability and the intention to collaborate with the Italian judiciary».

Orlandi had anticipated that he would bring to the attention of the Vatican judiciary the elements, the suspicions and the plots that emerged and reconstructed around the disappearance of his sister Emanuela in forty years of searching for her and for the truth. “I am confidenttoday is the big day», he said as he entered the Vatican City from Piazza del Sant’Uffizio. See also "JUST DANCE 2021" Season 3 "FESTIVAL!" Here Comes-Just Dance 2021

«If the promoter Diddi will keep what declared today on Courier we would really be facing one historic day. We delivered one memory in which we have collected the information of our investigations defensive and we are confident that they will be studied in depth, perhaps interweaving them with those dusty folders in the Vatican offices to which Diddi himself refers”, underlined the lawyer Laura Sgro while Orlandi, who had been waiting to be heard across the Tiber for two years, was in the judicial offices. It was she who accompanied him to the entrance, before leaving him alone for the interview in his capacity as a witness.

Sui themes obviously secrecy applies to his deposition but in recent days he had explained what, in his opinion and based on the documents in his possession, were the novelties on which to focus investigative efforts. Among them, one chat between a cardinal and another ecclesiastic with explicit references to Emanuela, a list of prelates still alive and realistically aware of revealing details, and the lead that would like the girl brought to Sardinia in the aftermath of his abduction and from here on England. When in January the Vatican announced the official opening of an investigation into the case of the 15-year-old daughter of a papal messenger, Orlandi said during a sit-in organized near St. Peter’s Square: “I expect that clarity will be clarified once and for all . For me Emmanuel she is not dead and I will not resign until i are found remains. It is a duty to continue to look for it ».