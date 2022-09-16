A difficult path, made up of falls and slow, very slow ascents. Demi Lovato she seems to know no peace and, after the many problems faced in the past, she has been overwhelmed by a new ailment that affects her health. Her announcement came directly from her social channels, in which she talked about a disease – without going into details – and not being able to get out of bed.

Demi Lovato towards the farewell to the scenes

His statements, which clearly worried his audience, were quickly removed from Instagram Stories. These are her words: “I’m so sick that I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do it anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys ”.

It was literally a cry for help, his, launched in a message for fans which did not need interpretations: “I barely have a voice. Tonight I will often point the microphone at you, at the audience. Please sing for me ”. The announcement came a few hours after her performance at the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile. Soon after, she specified that the one in support of the Holy fvck album would be her last tourthe last of his career made up of hits and 8 studio albums, including the last released in August 2022, close to his 30 years.

Problems with addiction and overdose

This disease, of which he did not specify the severity or the name, adds to the drug addiction problems he had declared in 2020. The right opportunity to open up with his audience was the trailer for Dancing with the Devildocumentary focusing on the delicate issues of mental health and addictions.

“My doctors told me that if another ten minutes had passed I would be dead. After an overdose, in 2018, I had three strokes and one heart attack and now I have brain damage, I don’t drive and I have difficulty reading… ”.

The artist, who never spared herself when it came to getting naked in front of her audience, then explained that she remained victim of rape (sadly like her colleague Mel C) when she was just 15 years old. A tragedy that she had to relive many years later, in 2018, when she was abused by the dealer who supplied her with the drugs.

In May 2021, however, there was a glimmer of serenity. The artist had in fact said she was proud of the statements she was about to make, in which she revealed that she was not binary. To do this, she used her personal Twitter channel, in which she posted a video. These are her revelations: “I feel this better represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel more authentic and faithful to the person I know I am and am still discovering”.

His latest story, in which he announces a veiled farewell to the scenes, has generated a new sense of despair among his fans, who had instead hoped for his full recovery. The release of the album had in fact suggested that he was recovering from recent years, which have passed through a thousand difficulties.