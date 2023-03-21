Bologna, March 21, 2023 – His killer says he has only now realized that Alessandra Matteuzzi died, by his hand. He said this during the interrogation before the prosecutors of the Bologna prosecutor Giovanni Padovani, The 27-year-old amateur footballer has been in prison since 23 August for the murder of his 56-year-old former partner, killed in hammer and bench blows under her house, in via dell’Arcoveggio.

“Now that I have fully understood that Alessandra Matteuzzi is dead, I report that I am aware that my act was very serious and that I have to pay the consequences, I also ask you to help me get rid of the obsession for Alessandra who still assails me”.

Trial to start on May 3

For Padovani the trial will open on May 3 in the Court of Assizes for homicide aggravated by stalking, premeditation, futile reasons, emotional bond. During the interrogation of 15 February, in front of the prosecutors Lucia Russo, Domenico Ambrosino and Francesca Rago, the suspect recorded the reconstruction of the facts in the minutes, spoke of a “toxic relationship” with “mutual morbidity”, denying that he was “a persecutor”.

The monitoring of the telephones was “a mutual initiative and in any case non-continuous”. And “getting hold of the passwords of social accounts I certainly did, but it was a shared thing”. While in February 2022, she admitted, “I changed passwords without her knowledge.”

Padovani then denied having climbed, on one occasion, on the terrace of Alessandra’s house. Finally, when asked about the searches made online before the crime (in the file there are phrases such as “like killing with bolts” or “penalty for voluntary homicide”), the 27-year-old said that it was “virtual outbursts”. He was recently transferred to the psychiatric department of the prison of Piacenza. As far as he was in Bologna, as far as we know, he received several letters from women who wrote to him in prison, some of which he posted in his cell.