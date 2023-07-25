Image-guided radiation treatments for prostate cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Image-guided radiation treatments for prostate cancer.

A technique that uses imaging technology as a guide may make radiation therapy safer for patients with prostate cancer by helping doctors precisely aim beams of radiation at the prostate while avoiding nearby tissue in the bladder, urethra and rectum. That’s the finding of an in-depth analysis of all published clinical studies of the technique, called magnetic resonance-guided daily adaptive stereotactic body radiation therapy (MRg-A-SBRT). The analysis is published by Wiley online at “CANCER“.

Histological slide (H&E stain at x300) showing prostate cancer. Credit: Otis Brawley/National Cancer Institute

MRg-A-SBRT was associated with significantly fewer short-term urinary and intestinal side effects after radiation. Specifically, there was a 44% reduction in urinary side effects and a 60% reduction in intestinal side effects.

Read abstract of the article:

Acute toxicity comparison of magnetic resonance‐guided adaptive versus fiducial or computed tomography‐guided non‐adaptive prostate stereotactic body radiotherapy: A systematic review and meta‐analysis

Jonathan E. Leeman MD, Kee-Young Shin MS, Yu-Hui Chen MS, Raymond H. Mak MD, Paul L. Nguyen MD, Anthony V. D’Amico MD, PhD, Neil E. Martin MD, MPH

Cancer First Published: 24 July 2023

Magnetic resonance guidance is enough for prostate cancer: save adaptation for the patients it will really

Peter A. S. Johnstone MD

Cancer First Published: 24 July 2023

Fonte: Wiley news

