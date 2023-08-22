Image of meat is rising again

This year’s edition of the Vion Consumer Monitor shows: the image of meat is slowly recovering. In the representative consumer survey by Vion Food Group, conducted by Consumer Panel Services GfK, 61 percent of respondents agree with the statement “Meat is an indispensable component of nutrition”. That is 4 percentage points more than in the special inflation survey in autumn 2022. The trend is therefore towards the pre-corona level (2019: 63 percent).

A look at the socio-demographic data reveals: Compared to 2022, young families/couples without children and young families with small children in particular are increasingly agreeing with this statement. In addition, almost half of the younger generation who are influenced by Fridays for Future see added value in consuming the protein-rich natural product: 46 percent of those under the age of 34 agree with the statement “meat is healthy”. In the last regular recording it was still 38 percent. On average, 53 percent support this statement (2022: 51 percent). The reputation of animal-based foods is slowly disappearing.

Meat buyers prefer regionality – the importance of seals is decreasing

The megatrends regionality and transparency are still in demand: if they have the choice, three quarters of the meat buyers surveyed prefer meat from the area (2022: 78 percent) and 60 percent with transparent origin (2022: 65 percent). Animal welfare (64 percent, 2022: 69 percent) and sustainability (65 percent, 2022: 71 percent) also see more than half of the meat buyers surveyed as important purchasing criteria.

Despite these claims, the importance of seals is declining. This year, only 54 percent agreed with the statement that seals that offer added value (e.g. regional, without genetic engineering, organic) are important to them when buying meat. Last year it was 59 percent. Young families/couples without children (62 percent) and younger families with small children (65 percent) are most oriented towards such product awards.

Sustainability when buying meat remains a big topic

Sustainability is and will remain a major issue when buying meat. However, there are differences in the importance of the individual aspects of sustainability. Although more than 65 percent say they buy sustainably produced meat when given the option, around 60 percent do not need any further information on the carbon footprint at this point in time.

For the restructuring of the German meat industry, for example through measures for more animal welfare, number of animals per company, etc., 60 percent of those surveyed see politics as being responsible. 43 percent even state that they are aware of concrete political plans, such as animal husbandry labelling.

Freshness and quality are the most important purchasing criteria for consumers

When buying meat, quality and freshness must match. Consumers regard this as the two most important purchasing criteria, followed by good value for money. A good piece can also be more expensive, as 70 percent of those surveyed confirm.

In times of inflation and price increases in food retailing, fewer consumers consider meat in supermarkets (29 percent) and discounters (38 percent) to be too cheap. In the special survey on the subject of inflation last autumn, the statement that meat was too cheap met with approval from 31 percent (supermarkets) and 41 percent (discounters) of those surveyed. However, only 8 percent of respondents think that quality standards are higher in large slaughterhouses than in small slaughterhouses.

“We are very surprised by this assessment. Large slaughterhouses in particular are subject to the strictest controls and independent certifications and set quality standards for the entire meat industry. We see a great need for clarification here,” says Willhelm Habres, Director Sales Trade & Marketing Beef at Vion, who has been responsible for the company’s Consumer Monitor (VCM) for many years.

Representative consumer study took place in March 2023

Since 2007, Vion has been surveying around 4,000 households in the GfK Consumer Panel every year in cooperation with Consumer Panel Services GfK and crosses the results with the actual purchasing data in order to obtain the most accurate and representative information possible on the current and relevant topics. The annual consumer study took place in March 2023, the last extraordinary consumer study with over 2,000 households on the subject of inflation in September 2022. The GfK Consumer Panel is representative of all households in Germany with household managers aged 18 and over, continuously and electronically records the purchases for the private consumption.

Vion Food Group is an international food company with production sites in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium and sales support and representative offices in 16 countries. In Germany, Vion has 15 locations with around 7,000 employees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

