MEDICINE TEST IN ENGLISH IMAT 2022

IMAT 2022 English Medicine Test: Online Solutions –

At 17:07 the MUR published the solutions of the medicine test in English, you find here (the correct answer is always A).

The candidates of theIMAT 2022, medical admission test in English, they put down their pens at 13:40 and are now busy returning the entry test. Once they leave the university, they will have to wait a few more hours to find out about the solutions to the test.

The third appointment with one of the entrance tests to the university courses with national restricted access, after medicine and veterinary medicine, is the one with theInternational Medical Admission Test 2022. Students enrolled in IMAT went to the universities well in advance and the entrance test officially started at 12 noon.

Il Medicine test in English IMAT 2022 is an admission test consisting of 60 multiple choice questions. The arguments? General culture, logical reasoning, biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics. There are 1,077 places available this year but the number of participants in the test is not yet known.



IMAT 2022 QUESTIONS



As well as the medicine test in Italian, the IMAT has also undergone some changes in its structure. The aspiring white coats will have to answer 60 questions, distributed as follows

ten (10) questions of general knowledge;

ten (10) logical reasoning questions and problems;

fifteen (15) biology questions;

fifteen (15) chemistry questions;

ten (10) physics and mathematics questions.

Points will be awarded as follows:

1.5 points for each correct answer;

– 0.4 (-0.4) points for each wrong answer;

0 points for each omitted answer.

WHEN IMAT 2022 SOLUTIONS ARE OUT



By today, the MUR will publish the solutions of the entrance test on the site dedicated to scheduled access by the evening.

IMAT 2022 SCORES AND RANKING

To know the medicine test scores in English 2022students will have to wait until 27 September when CINECA, on behalf of the Ministry of University and Research, will only publish the score obtained by the candidates according to the label code, on the website Universitalyin the area reserved for candidates and in compliance with the rules for the protection of personal data.

On 7 October, always on your own reserved page of the portal Universitaly, candidates can view their work, their score and their personal data sheet. 7. The day 14 October 2022 it is published in the area reserved for students of the portal Universitalythe national ranking of merit by name.