The immediate food withdrawal was triggered following checks and involves some packages of Quinoa and fresh beans. We also point out cured meats with Salmonella.

Nearby, with the Easter holidays, the Italians have certainly already done their shopping, but beware of food recalls. Quinoa and fresh vegetables have been withdrawn from the shelves, as have some packages of Soppressa Nostrana.

The danger inherent in packs of Quinoa and fresh beans is theexcessive amount of pesticidesand in one of the products withdrawn from the market there is a precise indication: “high contents of Chlorate and Chloropyros“. It’s about pesticides and disinfectants that have been declared unsafe for humansobviously if the exposure exceeds certain limits established by EFSA (the European Food Safety Authority).

What are the dangers of Chlorate in food?

As it appears on EFSA official website“chlorate in food was discovered by accident in 2014 by an official control laboratory. In 2015, EFSA found that the levels of chlorate in drinking water and food were too high and they could cause potential serious health effects (impaired functioning of the thyroid gland due to inhibition of iodine absorption), especially among infants and children. The chlorate comes from disinfectants based on chlorine widely and legally used in water treatment and food processing, of which drinking water is by far the major source. Chlorate is no longer approved as a pesticide in the EU.”

Limits were then set, and above all with regard to food for infants and newborns, which are already specifically regulated. The new regulations have been in force since June 2020.

Immediate food recall for this brand of Quinoa, here are the details

Who bought packages of Quinoa or Beans are invited to check if they correspond to the brand indicated below. In fact, the Ministry of Health has ordered the withdrawal from the shelves due to high presence of pesticidesi, especially of Chlorate e Chloropyros. Consumers do not have to eat the quinoa and beans and will be able to receive a refund by bringing it back to the store, even without presenting the receipt.

VEGETABLE SEEMS (COUNTRY BEANS) FRESH VEGETABLES branded RB Foods – packs of 5 kg – Name or business name of the FBO under which the product is marketed: FRESH TROPICAL SRL BY JAWAD – Establishment: RBFOODS BANGLADESH – DHAKA – 1000 – Lotto: COD – INTERN 0000061964 .

– – Name or business name of the FBO under which the product is marketed: FRESH TROPICAL SRL BY JAWAD – Establishment: RBFOODS BANGLADESH – DHAKA – 1000 – . WHITE QUINOA under the LINA brand – packs of 500 gr. – Name or company name of the FBO under which the product is marketed: Zorzoli Giovanni srl Vigevano – Name of the manufacturer: Agritrade snc – site of the plant: Peru – All Lots with Minimum Conservation Term from 26/11/2023 to 15/08/2024.

Sopressa Nostrana with possible presence of Salmonella, controlled by Marca and Lotti

The Ministry of Health also recalled some packs of sopressanot to be consumed due to possible contamination with the Salmonella bacterium. Here are the specs.