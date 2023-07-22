Home » Immediate medical help after rape – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness
The supply association “Immediate medical aid after rape” receives 4,000 euros.

Frankfurt am Main – In order to make it easier for women who have been raped to access medical care, the Frauennotruf counseling center in Frankfurt has set up a care network. It consists of hospitals, gynecological practices, women’s emergency hotlines, women’s advice centers, equal opportunities officers and forensic medicine institutes in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The supply network has now been awarded the 2023 sponsorship prize of the Hesse/Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland drug company fund on the subject of “women’s health“. The prize is endowed with 4,000 euros. It was handed over in Frankfurt today.

The health consequences of a rape are often dramatic and long-lasting. But the hurdles for those affected to seek support after experiencing rape are still high. Since doctors are often the first point of contact for affected women, they are supported by the counseling center with further training and materials. In addition to finding sheets and discussion aids, this also includes a evidence kit and background information on sexually transmitted diseases. Since the existing offers of help are still not sufficiently known, the counseling center also provides extensive information about support options for women who have been raped.

Since 1999, the drug company fund has been providing start-up financing and help for self-help with its sponsorship award. The fund is backed by medium-sized, mostly family-run companies in the pharmaceutical industry from Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, which are committed to health and the prevention of diseases in addition to drug research. This year, the jury of the fund of drug companies was supplemented by two curators from the German Foundation for Women’s Health, who supported the selection of the award winners.

See also  At great risk are the increases in survivors', old-age and disability pensions already provided for by law

The Drug Fund was established in 1992. 13 companies from Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland currently belong to it: B. Braun, Kreussler Pharma, CLS Behring, Dr. Köhler Chemie, Engelhard Arzneimittel, Finzelberg, Fresenius-Kabi, Insight Health, IQVIA, LEO Pharma, Norgine, Pascoe and Ursapharm Arzneimittel. The central motive of the entrepreneurs is to face societal challenges and to provide neighborly help in the regional environment of their companies.

The drug fund was founded in 1992 by medium-sized companies from Hessen. In 2010, other companies from Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland joined – all of them are member companies of the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) and the State Association of Hesse/Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland. The central drive of the entrepreneurs is the overall social responsibility and active neighborhood help in the environment of their companies. The drug fund finances its work through contributions from its member companies. The decision-making bodies of the association are a five-member board and the general assembly. The partnership network includes representatives of state volunteer and health promotion, churches, educational institutions, foundations and self-help contact points.

