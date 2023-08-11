immediately scored after 32 seconds!

The Editorial Board Friday 11 August 2023, 21:49

GENOVA – A handful of seconds were enough to Mateo Regui to conquer the hearts of the fans from the first moment Genoa. The attacker, who arrived in this transfer market session, took to the field this evening for his first official match with the rossoblu jersey and immediately put his own business in time from record.

Retegui, goals in 32 seconds!

Retegui is indeed scored after just 32 seconds in the match of Italian Cup Between Genoa e Modena opening the scoring for Gilardino’s team: Frendrup’s low cross for the blue who unlocks the game in the first place. Then, in the second half, another goal arrives that signs the personal brace. In short, a start to frame for the attacker who is already running as a protagonist in the next championship.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

