Digital cartography, which translates into everyday life for some of us in the maps we consult on smartphones or mobile devices, is one of the most surprising and fascinating fields of study in data-driven society. In the sense that research has not stopped and every year thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, satellites and contributions from experts and enthusiasts it generates innovation (and services). Not only for the final consumer but also for companies and universities. Just think of the war in Ukraine and drought, phenomena that are told and analyzed thanks to the photographs and data of private and public companies that work with images from satellites.

The most popular maps are those of the Google Maps service. Every year, the Mountain View giant’s research team updates maps and adds new features. Since 2007, Street View’s camera-equipped cars have captured and shared more than 220 billion images and traveled more than 10 million miles – the equivalent of 400 laps around the world – mapping more than 10 million locations across 87 Villages. The latest news announced at this year’s developer conference is immersive visuals. This is a method of use that will make it possible to clearly distinguish the location on which we are inquiring in three dimensions on the screen. The system on Google Maps is able to reproduce in three dimensions not only the monuments and places of interest but all the buildings. Google claims to have merged “billions” of images together to create this immersive view using computer vision and AI techniques. It begins rolling out in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo later this year with more cities on the way.

More interesting for true digital cartographers is the Openstreetmap project. Born in 2004, it is a service like Wikipedia but for maps: users (and institutions) contribute personally and for free to enter all the spatial data of the elements found in reality to build a digital representation of the terrain. The fundamental characteristic of the geographical data present in Osm is that they are distributed with a free license, the Open Database License: that is, it is possible to use them freely for any purpose, including commercial, with the only constraint of citing the source and using the same license for any works derived from Osm data. Everyone can contribute by enriching or correcting the data. A mini course in a meeting on how to add points of interest on the map for everyone both from mobile and from computer. It has become an extraordinary experimentation laboratory.

There are currently more than 5 million registered users, about 20% of whom have changed the map. The success of the project has also made it a source for corporate map makers like Google, Apple and Facebook. Like any open project it is at risk. The advice is to visit it and contribute.