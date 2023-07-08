imminent strong and lasting African heat wave, peaks over 38-40°C. Duration and hottest cities « 3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute, 44 seconds Weather. Severe heat wave starting next week

MONDAY FURTHER RISE OF TEMPERATURES. Already in the course of weekend the African anticyclone will begin to intensify in central-southern Europe and in Italy the temperatures will begin to increase dramatically, especially on the major islands. But it will be from the beginning of next week that the thermal rise will become even more marked, when the searing mass of air will rise from Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia towards the central Mediterranean and Italy. Already on Monday, temperatures of up to 40°C are expected in the inland areas of Sardinia, 38°C in the inland areas of Tuscany, Lazio and Sicily, 36/37°C in the Po Valley, Puglia and Basilicata.

Weather July 10-11

HOT AND AFA INCREASING THIS WEEK. Tuesday will be another hot day, with temperatures also rising on the Adriatic side, so much so that local peaks of 40°C can be reached right up to the Tavoliere delle Puglie. It will be hot even at nightand, with minimum temperatures that will not drop below 24/26°C and that along the coasts can remain even higher, giving rise to the annoying tropical nights. As a result, the heat will increase, especially after sunset when the humidity rate will increase and temperatures will still be high, especially in large urban centres. In Milan the temperatures will vary from a minimum of 25°C to a maximum of 36°C, in Bologna between 25 and 37°C, in Genoa between 27 and 30°C, in Florence between 23 and 38°C, in Rome between 24 and 34°C, in Ancona between 23 and 31°C, between 25 and 32°C in Naples, between 23 and 40°C in Foggiain Cagliari between 24 and 35°C, in Palermo between 28 and 35°C.

Weather forecast. Tropical nights next week, some temperatures expected

FROM WEDNESDAY REDUCTION OF THE HEAT IN THE CENTRAL-NORTH. On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures could undergo a further slight increase in the Centre-South with peaks locally above 40°C in the inland areas of Sardinia and upper Puglito. On the contrary, in the North and in part of the Centre, the partial yielding of the anticyclone will favor the entry of relatively cooler currents of Atlantic origin with the passage also of some thunderstorms over the northern regions e the consequent reduction of temperatures.

