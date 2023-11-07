Immobile goal king, Sarri celebrates

ROMA – Big celebration at the Olimpico, Lazio wins against Feyenoord with a goal from Ciro Immobile. A non-trivial goal: the 200th in the Biancoceleste for the striker and captain, but above all it is useful for bringing home three fundamental points. Having avenged the defeat in Rotterdam, Sarri is now second behindAtletico Madrid (6-0 to Celtic). Qualification is entirely in Lazio’s hands. But now we’re heading to the derby on Sunday.

23:23

The situation in the group: Lazio second

Atletico Madrid without brakes against Celtic: 6-0 and three more points to fly to the top of the group on 8. Lazio second on 7, then Feyenoord on 6 and Celtic on 1. The Scots out of the game will be the Biancocelesti’s next opponents.

23:08

Immobile’s record: it is with the greats

Immobile at the Olimpico he scored goal number 200 with Lazio. He is only the 5th player to score at least 200 goals with a single team in the Big-5 European leagues in all competitions since 2016/17 (his first year at Lazio), after Lewandowski (277), Mbappé (224), Messi (219) and Kane (216). Opta reports it.

22:59

90’+7′ – Miracle from Provedel at the end, and the match ends

Miracle from Provedel with Feyenoord’s last header! Then Marciniak blows the final whistle, Lazio wins 1-0!

22:58

90’+6′ – Warm spirits in this finale

A member of the Lazio bench has been warned.

22:56

90’+5′ – Lazio close to 2-0

Quick restart with Pedro, who serves Castellanos: shot and deflection by a defender, corner kick.

22:53

90’+1′- Problems for Provedel and Wiffer

Clash in the area between Wieffer and Provedel. Both on the ground, the recovery will take longer.

22:51

90′ – Recovery reported

Guendouzi did well to clear the area with Lazio under attack. Six minutes of added time…

22:46

85′ – Problems for Luis Alberto

The Magician stops in mid-field touching his right thigh. Changes sold out for Sarri…

22:39

77′ – Other changes for Lazio

Vecino and Hysaj out for Rovella and Luca Pellegrini. Fresh forces in this finale that will be inflamed.

22:35

73′ – Feyenoord dangerous from a corner

Wieffer scares Provedel with his shoulder, the ball goes over the crossbar. Marciniak gives a corner, but the Dutch player gets the last touch.

22:29

67′ – Thrill for Provedel

Free kick from Paixao for the head of Gimenez, who turns it with his head and grazes the left post behind Provedel. Shortly after, Vecino received a yellow card, he was booked by a booking, no Celtic.

22:28

66′ – Luis Alberto crosses the ball from a corner, but everything is stopped

Returning corner from the Magician who hits the crossbar, but the game is stopped. Foul by Castellanos on Bijlow, it starts again from a free kick for Feyenoord.

22:24

63′ – New changes for Sarri

Zaccagni out for Pedro. Immobile also comes out, amidst applause and chants, for Castellanos. Two relays announced.

22:14

53′ – First substitution for Lazio

Out is Kamada, who hasn’t been seen much, and in is Guendouzi. This is the first change for Sarri.

22:12

50′ – Lazzari tries, Bijlow is there

The right lane works with Felipe Anderson-Zaccagni. The former Spal player, served in space, puts in a low cross, Bijlow comes out and makes the ball his own.

22:07

46′ – The second half of Lazio-Feyenoord begins

The second half begins, no changes for Sarri and Slot.

22:02

Immobile and the record of 200 goals

Immobile scored the 200th goal for the Biancoceleste with the 1-0 win against Feyenoord. Here are all the details of Ciro’s record.

21:52

45’+5′ – The first half ends

The first half between Lazio and Feyenoord ends. Intense match and biancoceleste advantage with Ciro Immobile.

21:51

45’+5′ – Romagnoli close to doubling their lead

Corner by Luis Alberto to return, Romagnoli breaks away, the ball goes just over.

21:47

45’+1′ – Lazio goal with Immobile

Great intervention by Vecino in midfield, ball to Felipe Anderson and deep assist for Immobile. The striker bypasses the goalkeeper and sends the ball into the net to make it 1-0. That’s 200 goals in the Biancoceleste. The Olimpico explodes for its captain.

21:45

44′ – Slower pace for Lazio

After a sprint start by Lazio the pace dropped. The pressing is less energetic than in the first phase of the match. And Feyenoord are scary when they accelerate.

21:37

36′ – Another danger for Lazio

Paixao centers himself and shoots with confidence: the ball touches the outside of the net, what a danger for Lazio. The Biancocelesti have slowed down the pace, so the Dutch are growing.

21:32

31′ – Super save by Provedel

Gimenez turns it in the area towards the far post, Provedel, stretches out and makes a great save. Ball in the corner, but what a danger for Lazio.

21:32

30′ – Romagnoli with a header, the ball goes out

Insistent action from the Biancoceleste, then the cross comes from the right with Felipe Anderson. Romagnoli takes off, forward for the corner, but the ball goes wide.

21:21

20′ – Forced substitution for Slot

Nieuwkoop can’t make it and goes out on a stretcher. Instead of her inside Trauner.

21:18

15′ – Clash between Nieuwkoop and Hysaj, medical workers on the pitch

Nieuwkoop blocks Hysaj, but the impact is very strong. The Feyenoord defender has the worst of the situation and needs medical attention. Deep cut above the eye, there will be change for Slot.

21:15

13′ – Problems for Zaccagni

Zaccagni looks for an advance, in the fall his foot stops and his knee remains underneath. Stengs shoots, no problem for Provedel. Lazio healthcare workers on the field for Sarri’s winger, who however does not seem to have any major problems.

21:08

7′ – Lazio asks for a penalty

Loose ball in the area, Felipe Anderson shoots but is disturbed by Hartman. The Brazilian was slightly unbalanced, but light contact. We continue.

21:06

5′ – Vecino tries with a header

Corner from the right taken by Luis Alberto, Vecino takes the shot alone but hits it badly. Sprint start for Lazio and Olimpico very hot.

21:03

1′ – Zaccagni immediately lit up

Escape to the right for Zaccagni, then foul by Nieuwkoop: the Feyenoord defender gets the first yellow of the match.

21:01

1′ – Inizia Lazio-Feyenoord

Let’s go! Lazio with blue and white kit, Feyenoord with white and red uniform. First ball for the Dutch.

20:47

Lazio’s numbers

Lazio have won only one of the five European matches against Feyenoord (1N, 3P), but the success came in the last match at the Biancocelesti’s home ground: 4-2 in last season’s Europa League. Here are all the match statistics.

20:40

Vecino’s words

“We will need the best Lazio, we know that we are facing a difficult team, we hope to play a good match and bring home the victory. They are an aggressive and intense team with good players, let’s see when the match starts what attitude they will have knowing that they are further ahead of us in the table. We hope that this time winning against Feyenoord here will take us through to the group, which unfortunately didn’t happen last year.” So Matias Vecino on Lazio Style Channel.

20:36

The words of sporting director Fabiani

The Lazio sporting director, Angelo Fabiani, spoke to Mediaset’s microphones: “Tonight it’s important to get a result to try to get through to the next round. Today’s match will be difficult against a tough team, it will be important not to make any mistakes which penalized us in the first leg. Between Sarri and Lotito there is an excellent relationship, yesterday the coach wanted to reiterate what he said about a year ago, that is, that he would like to end his career here. You were right to underline this concept. Passing the round would be very important for the kids, for the environment, for the growth of this club. We know it’s a difficult but not prohibitive race, we’ll have to play a careful and intelligent race.”

20:33

Maximum alert in the center of Rome

The Barcaccia in Piazza di Spagna cordoned off as an anti-Feyenoord fan measure. Lots of police in the center of the capital for the Dutch who landed in the last few hours. Away prohibited, but this did not prevent many Feyenoord supporters from arriving in Rome.

20:13

The protest of Lazio fans

Olympic not full due to too high cost of tickets. And the fans, outside the stadium, showed a banner: “50 euros for a popular sector you should be ashamed of.”

19:57

The situation in Lazio’s group

In tonight’s other Group E match, Atletico Madrid host Celtic at the Metropolitano. The Spaniards find themselves between Feyenoord and Lazio in second place with five points, while Celtic are at the bottom of the table with just one point. The two teams drew in Glasgow on matchday three. Feyenoord first in the group with 6 points, Atletico on 5, Lazio 4, Celtic 1.

19:52

Lazio-Feyenoord, the official lineups

LAZIO (4-3-3) – Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Kamada, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri. Available: Sepe, Magro, Pellegrini, Guendouzi, Pedro, Isaksen, Castellanos, Cataldi, Gila, Rovella.

FEYENOORD (4-3-3) – Bijlow; Nieuwkoop, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Zerrouki, Wiffer; Stengs, Gimenez, Paixao. All. Key lock. Available: Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Beelen, Jahanbakhsh, Ueda, Dilrosun, Lopez, Van Den Belt, Ivanusec, Trainer, Milambo, Lingr.

19:45

Lazio, everything is at stake against Feyenoord

Points for the group and the desire for redemption after the defeat in the first leg. Lazio called to win against Feyenoord and reopen the qualification discussion. The Dutch top the group. Kick-off at 9pm.

Rome – Olympic Stadium

