‘Immobilized by pain after antibiotics reported by AIFA’ – News

Teacher Appeals to Health Ministers After Suffering Severe Antibiotic Reactions

Fabrizio Gentili, a 47-year-old teacher in Macerata, is appealing to Health Minister Schillaci and Minister for Disabilities Locatelli for help after experiencing severe and disabling reactions to an antibiotic.

Gentili, who has been immobilized by pain, is seeking assistance from the State as he undergoes a long and painful recovery process. “Someone help me get well and the appeal I address to the Minister of Health Schillaci and the Minister for Disabilities Locatelli is that the State does not leave me alone in this odyssey, because my life is destroyed,” he tells ANSA.

His ordeal began in July 2022 when he took an antibiotic from the fluoroquinolone family for a urinary tract infection, prescribed to him by his family doctor. However, there was a 2019 AIFA alert for “adverse reactions, including serious and disabling ones, to the musculoskeletal system and to the nervous system” associated with the drug.

“I, who was a super athlete, found myself in a wheelchair within a few weeks of taking it,” Gentili says. “The side effects of the antibiotic all manifested themselves with great violence on the tendons of my body, to the point of not being able to stand or even support my arms, so much so that my wife was forced to feed me.”

After 17 months of illness and a significantly reduced salary, Gentili is facing a complicated economic situation on top of his health struggles. He is hoping for experimental treatments, but they are very expensive, and he is seeking assistance from the State.

Gentili has not taken any legal action and is hoping that the National Health Service and institutions will take charge of his story. “In my condition, I discovered there is an army of several thousand people in Italy. We cannot be forgotten in our ordeal,” he concludes.

