Home Health Immortals: Fenyx Rising and more coming to Game Pass – Immortals: Fenyx Rising
Health

Immortals: Fenyx Rising and more coming to Game Pass – Immortals: Fenyx Rising

by admin
Immortals: Fenyx Rising and more coming to Game Pass – Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Somewhere before and in the middle of a new month, Microsoft always announces a new round of games, perks and more coming to Game Pass.

August 2022 is no different, this time we’ve got a number of interesting additions, most notably Ubisoft’s masterpiece Immortal: Fenyx Rising, which we highly recommend checking out. There’s also the very promising Midnight Fight Express, and by the end of the month, we’ve got Pikmin-inspired Tinykin on day one – it looks like an interesting title, and we believe it’s worth checking out.

  • Coffee Talk (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – Today

  • Midnight Fighter Express (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – August 23

  • Exapunks (PC) – August 25th

  • Production: Echoes of the Starsong – Blooming Edition (Xbox and PC) – August 25

  • Commando 3 – HD Remastered (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – August 30

  • Immortality （Cloud， PC， Xbox Series S/X） – 8 月 30 日

  • Immortals： Fenyx Rising （Cloud， Xbox， and PC） – 8月30日

  • Tinykin (Xbox and PC) – August 30

As usual, there are also perks to claim, such as MultiVersus and the MVP pack for the Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle, as well as games with touch controls (while playing Xbox Cloud Gaming). You can read more about all of this on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, it’s not just fun “n” games. There are also some titles removed – this time it’s actually more than added, with some heavy hitters to boot. Luckily, your Game Pass subscription gets you up to 20% off all of these games. We recommend that you consider buying Hades, Spiritfarer and/or 12 Minutes. You can play all of these games as usual until August 31st.

  • Elite Dangerous （Xbox and Console）

  • Hades (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

  • Myst（Cloud、Xbox 和 PC）

  • NBA 2K22 （Cloud and Xbox）

  • Sojourner Signs (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

  • Spiritfarer（Cloud、Xbox 和 PC）

  • 12 minutes (cloud, Xbox and PC)

  • Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

  • The rest of Edith Finch (cloud, Xbox and PC)

  • World War Z （Cloud， Xbox， and PC）

See also  It is surprising how this common drink can prevent liver cancer

You may also like

“Covid today manageable disease, in autumn bivalent to...

Nft case of Silea, the suspicions of the...

Get 40% off the PNY GeForce RTX 3090...

Renato Pozzetto urgently hospitalized, the reaction of his...

Nft case of Silea, the suspicions of a...

High blood sugar: here are all the symptoms...

Intel Arc GPUs do not natively support DirectX...

Do not underestimate these symptoms in your child:...

The reason why most Androids plan to switch...

Power, countries without doctors, emigrants for a prescription

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy