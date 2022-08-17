Somewhere before and in the middle of a new month, Microsoft always announces a new round of games, perks and more coming to Game Pass.

August 2022 is no different, this time we’ve got a number of interesting additions, most notably Ubisoft’s masterpiece Immortal: Fenyx Rising, which we highly recommend checking out. There’s also the very promising Midnight Fight Express, and by the end of the month, we’ve got Pikmin-inspired Tinykin on day one – it looks like an interesting title, and we believe it’s worth checking out.

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – Today

Midnight Fighter Express (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – August 23

Exapunks (PC) – August 25th

Production: Echoes of the Starsong – Blooming Edition (Xbox and PC) – August 25

Commando 3 – HD Remastered (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – August 30

Immortality （Cloud， PC， Xbox Series S/X） – 8 月 30 日

Immortals： Fenyx Rising （Cloud， Xbox， and PC） – 8月30日

Tinykin (Xbox and PC) – August 30

As usual, there are also perks to claim, such as MultiVersus and the MVP pack for the Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle, as well as games with touch controls (while playing Xbox Cloud Gaming). You can read more about all of this on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, it’s not just fun “n” games. There are also some titles removed – this time it’s actually more than added, with some heavy hitters to boot. Luckily, your Game Pass subscription gets you up to 20% off all of these games. We recommend that you consider buying Hades, Spiritfarer and/or 12 Minutes. You can play all of these games as usual until August 31st.