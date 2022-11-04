Home Health Immune defenses, with the arrival of the cold it is better to run for cover
The cold has not yet arrived, but it is good to move early to strengthen the immune defenses and thus reduce the possibility of encountering an unpleasant flu or virus. Fortunately, the goal can be solved thanks to some forethought at the table.

Autumn and winter are by definition the months in which it is easier to catch the flu and in which it is good to pay attention to avoiding blows, especially when the symptoms can be similar to those of Covid. We should therefore all do everything possible to strengthen the immune defenses, which protect against the aggression of infectious agents, such as viruses and bacteria, even more so if we fall into the most fragile categories. Children and the elderly, as well as cancer patients are the ones who should pay more attention to their daily behavior.

Having strong immune defenses is important

Being able to count on a good dose of immune defenses is important precisely because it increases the chances of being in good health. In addition to not contracting viruses, if you have a wound it heals more easily. Not only that, it is also more difficult to contract a tumor, although in these cases also heredity often affects.

Having them stable is not that simple, since important elements have an impact such as age (the elderly may be weaker), particular physical conditions, such as pregnancy or weight loss, lifestyle and stress level. Having a worry of any kind, even more so if you have an emotional character, does not help particularly.

But is it possible to do something concrete to help our body? Fortunately, the answer is yes. In general, it would be good to reduce or almost completely eliminate smoking and alcohol, avoid being too sedentary and stay away from situations and people that do not make us feel good and that can affect mood. But that’s not all: a fundamental support can also be from nutrition.

Pay attention to what you eat

It is often underestimated, but nutrition also plays an important role in reducing the chances of getting sick. In fact, it is enough to insert some specific foods in one’s diet to raise the immune defenses. So let’s see what are the symptoms that can alarm us and make us understand that we have to do something concrete for our body.

The signs to look out for are quite common: hair loss, anemia, dry and dehydrated skin, muscle aches and fatigue, general feeling of weakness and headache. Instead, here are the foods that we should be consuming quite constantly.

Vitamins play a fundamental role, especially C, E and D. Vitamin C is found in peppers, chili peppers, citrus fruits, kiwis, cruciferous (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, cabbage), parsley and rocket. Vitamin E, on the other hand, in extra virgin olive oil, avocado, dried fruit, oil seeds and whole grains. It is also necessary to increase the quantity of antioxidants, i.e. those substances that slow down oxidative stress, the process that leads to cellular aging. We can do this thanks to vitamin D and beta-carotene, precursor of vitamin A. Cod liver oil, crustaceans, liver, cheeses, egg yolk, butter, fruit and vegetables, broccoli and green cabbage are therefore useful for this purpose.

Many may also like berries, especially blackcurrant and wild blueberry, both rich in vitamin C, and then eggs, rich in good fats and high biological value proteins. All grains can help, but oats especially.

