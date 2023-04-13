The Bioresonance editorial team explains new scientific findings on the self-regulation of the organism

The immune system helps itself / editors bioresonanz-zukunft.de

Lindenberg, April 12, 2023. Scientists have discovered new mechanisms for keeping the immune system under control. The Bioresonance editorial team explains the connections and shows support options for the immune system.

Scientific findings on the self-regulation of the immune system

A Franco-German research team at the Max Delbrück Center in Berlin has gained new insights into how the immune system regulates itself.

Four amino acids help to ensure that the immune system does not react excessively and thus lead to autoimmune diseases such as allergies. These support the attachment of certain immunological messengers to the extracellular matrix, which lies like a network between the individual cells. This prevents the messenger substances from spreading throughout the organism and leading to dangerous immune reactions.

This means that a lack of the four amino acids can lead to serious disorders of the body’s defenses. (Source: How the body’s defenses keep themselves in check, Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association, Science Information Service (idw))

Bioresonance experts see this as a confirmation of their approach

The new findings make it clear how important natural self-regulation is in order to maintain the balance in the immune system. Bioresonance also supports the organism in this area, in this case on an energetic level. For example, bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt has a whole program ready with the relevant frequency spectra for the amino acids.

In this article, the Bioresonance editorial team explains the consequences of holistic dysregulation of the organism on the immune system: Immune system aggressive due to dysregulation.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

The editors of www.bioresonanz-zukunft.de regularly publishes up-to-date information about bioresonance. From the background to the possible applications, with numerous field reports directly from the applying practices. But also to advances in science.

