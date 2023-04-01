Objective of the vaccination campaign of the population is achieve high vaccination coverage with the completion of the currently authorized cycles and with the boosters to reduce the circulation of the virus and the development of variants and, in particular, to effectively prevent the onset of serious pathologies and deaths. The campaign started on December 27, 2020 in Italy and Europe with the vaccine day (effectively on 31 December 2020). Vaccines are offered free of charge to the entire populationaccording to an order of priority, which takes into account the risk of disease, the types of vaccines and their availability.

Booster administration with mRNA vaccine in a Qatari population that had a suboptimal immune response and therefore could be subject to increased vulnerability to infection, has been the subject of a research (Hiam Chemaitelly and others). From this, it was found that protection against Omicron infection decreased after the booster, as if to signify the presence of a negative immunological imprint. In view of these results, however, it should be noted that vaccine boosters have substantially reduced severe COVID infection, particularly in the most vulnerable individuals, which reaffirms the public health value of administering the booster dose.

The prevalence and risk factors referable to post-traumatic stress symptoms among Chinese operators following the COVID-19 pandemic, was the subject of a study (Qi Li and others) which was conducted between March 15, 2020 and March 22, 2020 in Wuhan and Hubei province, i.e. the first areas most affected by COVID-19. More than 40% of the people involved experienced stress symptoms more than a month after the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic and this percentage has risen to 57.7% in Wuhan health workers, especially women or frontline workers. This study underscores the need for rapid mental health assessments of health workers and prepare suitable psychological interventions in the event of stressful situations such as epidemics. A study focused on an aspect of primary importance represented by the mechanism of infection of SARS-CoV-2 against host cells, since a better understanding of the mechanisms involved could represent an important element for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 (Lu Miao and others).

This study revealed the link between the RBD of the protein spikes with the host cell’s ACE2 enzyme, which results in a virus endocytosis mechanism, visible through the structured illumination microscope (SIM). Once internalization has taken place, there is the formation and transport of vesicles in which the degradation of the RBD-ACE2 complex takes place. This in turn allows a sort of recycling that favors the further entry of the virus. A heterologous vaccine booster consisting of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 results in a durable and rather large antibody response against the RBD binding receptor. This is what emerges from a study (Tomohiro Takano e altri) which employed a heterologous spike compared to the homologous booster of the Pfizer vaccine. In this case, a better and more durable antibody response against BA.1 and BA.5 was observed, without any particular systemic adverse events. The specific immune memory towards the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has been studied over time in different categories of subjects: vaccinated, unvaccinated, vaccinated convalescents who had never contracted the infection (Véronique Barateau and others).

Individuals of the convalescent vaccinated group (hybrid immunity), had the highest specific antibody concentrations 6 months after vaccination and, compared with vaccinated individuals without infection, they had a higher frequency of memory B cells. From these data it therefore emerges that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection is an improvement in terms of protection compared to vaccination alone. A still unpublished study, but present on the platforms (Anastasia Chatzilena and others), has indicated that both the 4th dose of monovalent vaccine and the 5th dose of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine (BA.1/ancestral virus), provide an equal benefit when administered for recall of the elderly, as they confer equivalent protection against hospitalisation. The conclusion reached by this study is that in frail people it is currently advisable to use a booster dose of bivalent vaccine to provide a good protection against serious illness.