There is one type of lung cancer that is more aggressive than the others. It is called microcytoma (or small cell, SCLC) and affects about 6 thousand people in Italy every year. For this neoplasm, which until now was only treated with chemotherapy, a new treatment is now available that significantly improves long-term survival, up to triple it. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has in fact approved the reimbursement of durvalumab, an immunotherapy drug that can be prescribed in combination with chemotherapy. This now represents the first line of treatment for those with metastatic microcytoma.

“Very few patients with lung microcytoma can be operated on, because this neoplasm progresses very rapidly and, in most cases, is already in a metastatic stage at the time of diagnosis”, explains Andrea Ardizzoni, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Bologna and Director of the Medical Oncology of the IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna Policlinico Sant’Orsola Malpighi: “The duration of the benefit offered by standard chemotherapy is usually short. Hence the strong clinical need for new effective drug therapies. In the last thirty years, many drugs have been studied to improve survival, but only the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy has proved capable of obtaining an important result ”.

Data from the clinical study

The combination of durvalumab with chemotherapy was approved by the European regulatory agency (EMA) in September 2020, based on the results of the international phase 3 CASPIAN study, which involved approximately 800 patients from over 200 centers in 23 countries. The results showed that the combination not only reduced the risk of death by 29%, but was able to triple the probability of 3-year survival compared to chemotherapy alone. Notably, 17.6% of patients treated with durvalumab plus chemotherapy were alive at three years, compared with 5.8% with chemotherapy alone. “This is a significant data – continues Ardizzoni – because almost one in 5 people can obtain long-term control of the disease, maintaining the quality of life unchanged”.

How the cure changes

Durvalumab can be combined with different chemotherapy regimens (etoposide with cisplatin or carboplatin). Furthermore, the general strategy for managing the disease changes: “In the traditional scheme, after the 6 cycles of chemotherapy the patient remained in follow up and then resumed chemotherapy treatment in case of relapse”, explains Lorenza Landi, Head of UOSD Clinical Trials: Phase 1 and Precision Medicine of the Regina Elena Cancer Institute – IRCCS of Rome: “The new protocol, on the other hand, no longer provides for suspensions. Once the chemo-immunotherapy is finished, maintenance therapy is continued with immunotherapy alone. Therapeutic planning in lung microcytoma must be extremely precise. The best choice is the combination of immunotherapy with frontline chemotherapy. Only in this way can we prolong survival. Furthermore, the continuation of the treatments reassures the patient also from a psychological point of view ”.

The importance of recognizing the first symptoms

The difficulty in recognizing the signs of the microcytoma can lengthen the time between the appearance of the first symptoms, contact with the family doctor and the specialist. The result is that for about two thirds of patients with lung microcytoma the diagnosis comes when the disease is already in the extended stage, that is, the cancer has spread outside the lung, developing metastases in other organs. “The ability to recognize signs and symptoms and thus be able to diagnose and initiate adequate therapy are essential for a rapid start of treatment, to obtain a reduction in the size of the tumor, control its growth and, consequently, increase life expectancy” , underlines Silvia Novello, President of WALCE (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe), Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin and Head of Pulmonary Oncology at the San Luigi Gonzaga Hospital in Orbassano.

The role of smoking

This neoplasm has so far received less attention than others, also due to the social stigma of smoking. Unlike what happens in non-small cell lung cancer (the most common one), in fact, in small cell lung cancer almost all patients are smokers. And smoking also affects the outcome of the treatment. “Now it is more important than ever to raise awareness among specialists on the importance of timely diagnosis and to inform patients about the factors and behaviors that can influence the course of therapies, including smoking, which continues to have an impact also on treatment and their tolerability and must therefore be contrasted even after diagnosis “.

“We are proud to be able to bring a new therapeutic option to these patients and to finally be able to talk about survival in a very aggressive disease setting”, says Mirko Merletti, Vice President Oncology AstraZeneca, also involved in the Lung Ambition Alliance, a partnership that includes the ‘International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), Guardant Health and the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC). “Thanks to this alliance – he concludes – we can also be at the patient’s side in prevention. It is important to continue to provide information on the risks associated with smoking and the importance of early diagnosis through screening ”.