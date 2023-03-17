Home Health Immunotherapy by Frankfurt researchers against prostate cancer successful
Health

Immunotherapy by Frankfurt researchers against prostate cancer successful

by admin
Immunotherapy by Frankfurt researchers against prostate cancer successful


Successful with immunotherapy: Elke Jäger, chief physician in oncology and hematology at the Northwest Hospital in Frankfurt.
Image: Lucas Bäuml

Oncologist Elke Jäger and her team in Frankfurt have succeeded in curing a man with advanced prostate cancer by strengthening his body’s own defences. A larger clinical study is now planned.

Dhe fight against cancer has been fought for many years with operations, vaccinations and drugs, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The approach of strengthening the body’s defenses with immunotherapy is more recent. At the Northwest Hospital in Frankfurt, a man with advanced prostate cancer could be cured with a procedure that was previously considered promising mainly for breast or skin cancer. The treatment success was so unusual that it was worth a single case report in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer in December 2022.

The man, whose medical history is reported by the chief physician in oncology, Elke Jäger, and her team, has been tumor-free for more than four years. The fact that the cancer researchers are only now reporting on this success has to do with the course of the disease. Before immunotherapy, soft tissue metastases grew and the tumor marker PSA, which indicates disease activity, increased. After the treatment, all metastases developed completely and the PSA value fell permanently below 0.01 nanograms per milliliter. In this case, “we actually assume that this patient is cured, although that rarely happens in such advanced disease situations,” says the chief physician.

See also  Lung cancer, encouraging results from new molecule - Medicine

You may also like

Medical masks – what does FFP1 to FFP3...

Too much homework doesn’t make learning easier

Why drink lemon water in the morning? Here...

Justin Bieber has shingles in his ear: “Unusual...

Sleep medicine, the commitment of the regional health...

Second report on the experience with preimplantation genetic...

Coppiello Giovanni srl – gold horse lint g...

Candida auris: what we know about the pathogenic...

Medicine chest: funds for the emergency cabinet |...

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 6

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy