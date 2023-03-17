Dhe fight against cancer has been fought for many years with operations, vaccinations and drugs, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The approach of strengthening the body’s defenses with immunotherapy is more recent. At the Northwest Hospital in Frankfurt, a man with advanced prostate cancer could be cured with a procedure that was previously considered promising mainly for breast or skin cancer. The treatment success was so unusual that it was worth a single case report in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer in December 2022.

The man, whose medical history is reported by the chief physician in oncology, Elke Jäger, and her team, has been tumor-free for more than four years. The fact that the cancer researchers are only now reporting on this success has to do with the course of the disease. Before immunotherapy, soft tissue metastases grew and the tumor marker PSA, which indicates disease activity, increased. After the treatment, all metastases developed completely and the PSA value fell permanently below 0.01 nanograms per milliliter. In this case, “we actually assume that this patient is cured, although that rarely happens in such advanced disease situations,” says the chief physician.