Imola, 13 April 2023 – Off yesterday morning the works for the construction of a new area dedicated to outdoor physical activity in the mineral water park.

Here you will find fitness equipment similar to those installed at the Osservanza, in the park in via Kolbe and near the Giovannini social centre. A project which, according to the Municipality’s intentions, “will contribute to continuing the process of enhancing the park, which had already begun following the arrangement of the footpaths in the Monte Castellaccio area and the children’s play area”. All further confirmation, again according to the Municipality, of how mineral waters are “a meeting point and an element of well-being for the daily life of citizens”.

In the meantime, in this period in the green lung of the city work is also being done on the replacement of two wooden walkways, which have long been in need of a redevelopment intervention.

Following the opinion of the Superintendency of Fine Arts and Landscape, which authorized their replacement with two painted steel structures instead of the initially assumed Corten steel, the cost of the work was lower than originally foreseen.

Thus, in the executive project approved by the Giunta, it was possible to reduce the total amount of the economic framework, which went from 90,000 to 60,000 euros. Clearly work is underway to finish in time for the Formula 1 Grand Prix on 19-21 May. The new crossings will also be usable by disabled people.

In the end, while the activity of the restaurant inside the park will soon restart, recently entrusted to the same group of young entrepreneurs who had taken over it for the first time already in 2021, also yesterday the Green operational unit of the Blue Area started the cleaning periodical of the mineral water lake.

The operations, which should last for another three days, will proceed in different stages. The first: emptying of water from pond A for about two thirds of its capacity, moving fish from pond A to pond B. The second: completion of emptying and cleaning with self-bleeding, subsequent filling. Confinement of all ducks, in the pond A area. Phase 3: Emptying of water from pond C for about two thirds of its capacity, moving fish from pond C to pond A. Completion of emptying and cleaning with self-bleeding, subsequent filling. Phase 4: emptying of water from pond B for about two thirds of its capacity, moving fish from pond B to pond C. Completion of emptying and cleaning with self-bleeding, subsequent filling.