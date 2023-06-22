Impaired Gut Bacteria: An Early Sign of Alzheimer’s?

With the same diet, people in the early and asymptomatic phase of Alzheimer’s host very different bacteria in their intestines compared to their healthy peers.



People going through the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease, i.e. the long period before the typical symptoms of this form of dementia develop, have a very different assortment of gut bacteria from that of healthy peers. The discovery, recently published in Science Translational Medicinecould pave the way for very simple and widespread forms of early disease screening.

A still mysterious connection. The presence of an altered intestinal microbiota in patients with clear symptoms of Alzheimer’s is now an established fact, although it is not clear whether these alterations in the digestive tract are one of the causes or rather an effect of the disease.

However, no one had so far ascertained whether the same changes were widespread among people who are, very often without knowing it, in the early stage of the disease – the period, which can last up to two decades, in which the proteins beta amyloid and tau accumulate in the brain between neurons, and in which, however, no signs of neurodegeneration are yet shown.

Idea on the sidelines. Galeotta was one football match between the sons of Gautam Dantas and Beau M. Ances, researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and experts, respectively, on the intestinal microbiome and Alzheimer’s disease. Chatting between cheers, the two tapped into this gap in the research and teamed up to design the experiment.

Volunteers from previous studies at their university’s Alzheimer’s research center were chosen as participants: cognitively intact people who provided stool, blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples for the study, while keeping food diaries and undergoing periodic exams brain imaging (positron emission tomography – PET – and magnetic resonance imaging).

Obvious differences. About a third of the 164 participants (49 people) had early signs of Alzheimer’s disease: examinations of the brain and CSF (the fluid that pervades it) showed traces of the accumulation of the two neurotoxic proteins characteristic of the disease.

The analyzes revealed that these same people with preclinical Alzheimer’s also had very different gut bacteria, in composition and the biological processes in which they were involved, compared to the healthy participants, even though they often followed the same diet. These differences correlated with the different levels of tau and amyloid proteins accumulated in their brains.

Screening for everyone. The discovery is interesting because, as Ances explains, «the beautiful thing about the microbiome (that is, the genetic heritage of the microbiota, editor’s note) as a screening tool is ease of use.

One day people will be able to find out from a stool sample whether they are at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. It would be much easier, less invasive, and more accessible than brain scans or spinal taps, for a larger portion of the population, especially for underrepresented groups today.”

What if the cure started from the intestine? If discoveries of this type are corroborated by subsequent studies, one could think one day of using the intestinal microbiota as a tool for early assessment of Alzheimer’s risk. Meanwhile, the same group has planned a five-year study on the same patients, created specifically to understand whether the alteration of the bacteria is the cause or effect of the disease.

A guess still very abstract is that, “if there really is a causal link, it’s inflammatory,” says Dantas. “Bacteria are incredible chemical factories, and some of their metabolites affect inflammation in the gut or even end up in the bloodstream, where they can affect the immune system throughout the body.”

