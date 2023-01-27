How to recognize the early signs of the disease Parkinson? An early warning sign of the disease may not be there muscle stiffness, the tremors e balance problems according to a Lithuanian study conducted by industry experts. ‘Instead, impaired speech can strike earlier,’ say the researchers from Lithuania. More than ten million people worldwide are thought to have the syndrome, including Michael J. Fox, Billy Connolly e Jeremy Paxman.

What is Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in an area of ​​the brain responsible for producing dopaminewhich helps coordinate i body movements.

It gets worse over time as more cells die, creating discomfort for sufferers who find it difficult to complete daily tasks. But with the decrease in motor activity, function too of the vocal cords, diaphragm and lungs decreases, experts now say.

Expert opinion

Ritis Maskeliūnas, data scientist at Kaunas University of Technology, said: “Changes in language often occur even before motor function impairments.” She added that this is “because impaired speech could be the first sign of the disease.”

The professor Virgilius Uloz, involved in the same study, said patients with early-stage Parkinson’s may speak more calmly. He stated that this can also be monotonous, less expressive, slower and more fragmented and can be very difficult to notice by ear.

Charities estimate that around 145,000 people in the UK and 500,000 in the US have Parkinson’s.

Symptoms, such as muscle stiffness, often appear only when about 80% of the nerve cells have been lost.

Prevention

However, no test can definitively prove that someone has Parkinson’s.

But catching it early may lead to the disease being controlled faster, according to leading neurologists.

The Lithuanian team is now working on finding a way to detect Parkinson’s earlier, potentially through a mobile app.

Professor Maskeliūnas said the link between Parkinson’s and speech abnormalities has been clear since the 1960s, but advances in technology have made this easier to analyze. The researchers used artificial intelligence to study speech samples from 61 Parkinson’s patients and 43 healthy volunteers. A microphone was used in a soundproof booth to record the speech of both groups. An AI algorithm was used to process the recordings and analyze any differences.

“We are not creating a replacement for a routine examination of the patient: our method is designed to facilitate early diagnosis of the disease and to monitor the effectiveness of treatment,” said the professor.

Planned is the idea of ​​expanding the study to find out if that might be the best way to diagnostic early Parkinson’s.

Ma Naveena Kapoorof the charity Parkinson’s UK, said impaired speech is a symptom for many, but not all, people with the condition.

He also said that long-term research would be needed to determine whether AI could catch the disease early.

Kapur added: “Currently there is no definitive test to detect Parkinson’s. This research focuses on detecting impaired speech as an early symptom. The results are taken from people who have already been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease to confirm that AI technology can detect impaired speech as an early sign of Parkinson’s disease. Participants who do not have the condition will need to be studied over an extended period of time to see if they eventually develop the condition in years to come.”

The team points out: «It’s great to see more research into the diagnosis Parkinson’s disease so that we have new ways to diagnose and monitor the condition as early intervention and treatment can really help people live well with the condition.”