Implant: When hearing aids no longer help

The cochlear implant is a success story that began 45 years ago in Austria. At the Ordensklinikum Linz, the operation has long been standard and, in relation to its scope, is rather short and has few complications. “The cochlear implants help people whose hearing loss comes from the inner ear and whose auditory nerve is still intact,” says Christoph Balber, ENT specialist at the Ordensklinikum.

