“Implementing decree signed, mental health our priority”

Printable version

Press release no. 58

Date of the press release November 23, 2023

Psychologist bonus, Schillaci: “Implementation decree signed, mental health our priority”

“Today, having acquired the agreement with the Mef and with the State – Regions Conference, I signed the ministerial decree for the provision of the psychologist bonus for the year 2023. After testing the bonus during the pandemic, this government wanted to make this measure is structural and has increased the maximum amount of contribution that citizens will be able to request from the INPS” – this is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares, adding that “mental health is a public health priority. The psychologist bonus is part of a more overall intervention, which we are also carrying out through the mental health roundtable, which aims to strengthen the structures and care services in the area and to spread the culture of mental health also to overcome the stigma and discrimination which continue to be a barrier to social inclusion”.

The ministerial decree provides for the distribution between the Regions of 5 million euros for the year 2023 and 8 million starting from 2024. Citizens will be able to request the contribution from INPS and the bonus must be used within 270 days of acceptance of the application, under penalty of forfeiture.

The amount of the psychological bonus, recognized only once, is set by the decree at a maximum of

1,500 euros for incomes with ISEE less than 15 thousand euros (up to 50 euros for each session); 1,000 euros for incomes with ISEE between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros (up to 50 euros for each session) 500 euros for incomes with ISEE greater than 30 thousand but less than 50 thousand (up to 50 euros for each session)