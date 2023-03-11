A team of international researchers, including Professor TAKUMI Toru of Kobe University and researcher Chia-wen Lin, have discovered new information on the onset of autism in mouse animal models. Autism is an increasingly common neurodevelopmental disorder, but its precise causes are not yet fully understood. Mice are often used as animal models to help researchers understand the complicated mechanisms behind the disorder, and the BTBR/J model is one of the most widely used.

In their research, the scientists conducted a series of experiments and analyzes on BTBR/J mice and the BTBR/R subspecies. They discovered that the activation of an ancient endogenous virus increases the susceptibility of the fetus to autism. “Endogenous” is a generic term for a reverse transcribed RNA virus. Most of these viruses are ancient and inactive and have been transmitted across species over the generations. About 8% of the human genome consists of these retrovirusesThe results of this research, published in Molecular Psychiatry, suggest that the activation of endogenous retroviruses could be an important factor in the onset of autism in mice and, potentially, humans. While research findings are limited to animal models of autism, it is hoped that further research will contribute to a better understanding of different forms of autism and the creation of new therapeutic strategies for neurodevelopmental disorders.