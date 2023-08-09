Important in summer: fridge or not? How to properly store tomatoes

Tomatoes don’t belong in the fridge, that’s the rule. In the cool they would lose their flavor. Is that really true? Read here how tomatoes stay fresh for a really long time.

Fridge or kitchen table: Opinions differ when it comes to the right place to store tomatoes. In the fridge, according to many experts, tomatoes quickly lose their flavor and become bland.

However, if you leave them on the table in summer, fruit flies will be buzzing around the kitchen in no time.

Can tomatoes go in the fridge?

So what to do? You’re on the right track with the refrigerator – that’s what a study by the University of Göttingen found out. The researchers tested five tomato varieties.

The tomatoes were harvested when ripe, then a three-day transport was simulated and finally they were placed in the refrigerator at seven degrees for four days or were stored at room temperature.

The result of the tasting: There was no difference between the two types of storage in terms of smell, taste, aftertaste and juiciness. The varieties performed differently well, however. This means that whether a tomato tastes good depends on the variety – and not on how it is stored.

Tomatoes stay fresh for longer with five tips

So if you don’t feel like fruit flies, you can put tomatoes in the fridge without hesitation. Here are a few tips for aroma and storage:

The vegetable compartment at the bottom of the refrigerator is the right place. Eat ripe tomatoes quickly, do not store for more than six days. The longer they sit in the fridge, the more flavor they lose. Basically, ripe tomatoes always taste best! So buy regionally – or even better: plant your own on the balcony. Note the warm-up phase: take the tomatoes out of the fridge 1 to 2 hours before eating. Tomato is not a tomato: the most common varieties in the supermarket were bred to look beautiful for as long as possible and to withstand transport well. The inner values, i.e. the taste, fell by the wayside.