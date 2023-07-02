Important morning rituals are guaranteed to help you wake up

Good morning was yesterday! With these rituals, even those who struggle to get out of bed in the morning get a good start to the day. These invigorating rituals allow even the most grouchy to start the day with full energy.

The alarm clock rings, you jump out of bed and are in a great mood right away? Or are you one of those people who just can’t get going in the morning and who can’t manage to smile with the tired corners of their lips before 1 p.m.?

This can now be over: We will tell you about morning rituals that will make it easier for you to start the day.

Choose the right sound and wake up with light

When you’re woken up by a shrill, loud alarm clock, it’s no wonder you’re in a bad mood. Instead, set a nice melody or your favorite radio station as an alarm to wake you up gently.

Special lamps wake you up with light (but that may not be enough for deep sleepers to wake up). There are also special apps and bracelets that can even determine your deep sleep stages and ensure that you are not torn out of one. So you wake up less “tired”.

Also Read: Shower, Breakfast, Coffee – Nine Morning Routines Aren’t As Healthy As You Think

Get up earlier to relieve stress in the morning

The biggest stress factor in the morning is lack of time. The solution: get up earlier to start the day relaxed. To tackle this without abruptly changing your biorhythm, just take it slow: set your alarm just a minute earlier every morning. This is how you approach the new target time to get up step by step. And we all know that even a minute in the morning is worth its weight in gold.

Take time for the most important meal of the day and enjoy a balanced, healthy breakfast with proteins (e.g. from eggs) and long-lasting carbohydrates such as wholemeal bread or oatmeal with fruit. Then the day can come with all its challenges – you are definitely well prepared!

It’s also worth getting up early because you can then work in peace. Whoever shows up in the office first has already done a lot before the pack arrives – and can call it a day earlier.

Good to know: constantly awake at night? – More than 34 million Germans sleep badly – what you can do

Don’t look directly at the cell phone – rather stretch and stretch

Open your eyes and grab your cell phone first? Admittedly, nothing earth-shattering has happened overnight, has it? Instead of wasting valuable time scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, use the first few minutes of the new day for the following morning rituals…

You don’t even have to get up for this: stretch and stretch in bed for a few moments to get out of the “rigid sleep”. Gently stretch your neck and massage your temples. Intuitively follow your body’s desires.

With a meditation you start the morning consciously and calmly. Go into yourself, hide worries, thoughts and obligations and let go for a few minutes – also with the mantra “let” (when breathing in) and “go” (when breathing out). Those who meditate regularly strengthen their attention, concentration and become more resistant to stress.

Also read: Health – This is how rituals help to start the day

Start the day with a shower in the morning, your favorite music and jogging

Of course, the shower also helps enormously when waking up in the morning. Shampoos and shower gels that contain refreshing substances such as citrus fruits help to get fit. While showering and styling afterwards, here’s how to boost your wake-up process…

Turn on your favorite music and increase the release of endorphins. Dancing is absolutely allowed!

Most would agree that the thought of lacing up your running shoes and sprinting through the woods at 5:30 a.m. doesn’t make you want to get out of bed in a hurry. But successful people like ex-US President Obama swear by fitness in the morning.

To make this easier, arrange to meet up with a friend to exercise, or maybe hire a personal trainer to kick your tired butt.

You don’t necessarily have to run, even a walk in the morning ensures a healthy start to a sometimes stressful day. And if it’s just the way to the bakery or if you get off one bus stop earlier. A few steps in the fresh air should always be an option – especially if you work at your desk and breathe in office air all day long.

Open the window and take a deep breath

It’s pouring rain and/or you don’t have the time or inclination to go outside before work? No problem. Then open the windows at least in the morning and take a deep breath in and out. Fresh plants in the apartment also create a better indoor climate. Why don’t you smell them? Or do you prefer the smell of coffee?

There’s nothing wrong with coffee in the morning. However, you’ll start the day fitter and healthier if you don’t give your body an immediate caffeine shock on an empty stomach.

That is why you should drink lemon with water in the morning

Better to grab water with lemon first. Because citrus fruits not only act as a stimulant from the outside in the shower gel, but also wake up the body from the inside. As an alkaline food, the lemon balances acids in the body and, when drunk on an empty stomach, transports the accumulated toxins out of the night. And also stimulates digestion!

Then drink a freshly squeezed glass of juice. Grapefruit, orange and sea buckthorn are vitamin bombs that not only prevent colds, but also get the brain going quickly in the morning. Afterwards you are welcome to make yourself a coffee (tea would be the most stomach-friendly, but an espresso is also okay).

You should then enjoy the coffee in peace – without television in the background. You can organize your thoughts: write in a diary or create a realistic to-do list that you can work your way along. Every crossing out of a task that is done motivates!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

