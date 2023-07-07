Important new advances still on the tax reform, the many measures envisaged and when it will be done

What are the new important advances still on the tax reform, the many measures envisaged and when will it be implemented? The various measures that are preparing to be included in the new 2023 tax reform and which should affect different chapters and items are still being discussed. Let’s see what are the latest news announced.

New tax reform advances for the revision of personal income tax rates

The key measure of the new tax reform is certainly the revision of the personal income tax rates on income that the Meloni government wants to reduce, bringing them from four to three. The current four personal income tax rates in force based on income brackets are as follows: 23% for incomes up to €15,000; 25% for incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros; 35% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros; 43% for incomes over 50,000 euros. The government had initially advanced the hypothesis of three Irpef revision schemes to choose from. To the three initial schemes a further fourth hypothesis of Irpef revision has been added.

The first hypothesis of the personal income tax review envisages the following rates:

rate of 23% for those with incomes of up to 15 thousand euros; rate of 27% for those with incomes between 15,000 and 50,000 euros; rate of 43% for those with incomes exceeding 50,000 euros. With these new Irpef rates, those with annual incomes between 28,000 euros and 50,000 euros a year would have increases, considering that the Irpef rate would drop by as much as 8 percentage points, going from 35% to 27%, while those who receive annual incomes on around 25 thousand euros, for which there could be a tax increase of as much as 300 euros.

However, there would be no news for the first bracket of income up to 15,000 euros and for the last bracket, i.e. for incomes above 50,000 euros, for which the current personal income tax rates of 23% and 43% respectively would remain confirmed. .

According to the Irpef revision scheme, it could provide for the following rates:

rate at 23% for incomes up to €28,000; rate at 33% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros; rate at 43% for income over 50 thousand euros. In this case, there would be increases for those with incomes of 25,000 euros a year for a simultaneous lower payment of taxes of around 200 euros which can go up to around 700-1000 euros for those with higher incomes.

Third Irpef revision scheme could provide for the following three new rates:

rate of 23% for incomes under 15 thousand euros; rate of 27% for income between 15,000 and 75,000 euros; rate of 43% for income over 75 thousand euros. Also in this case, those with higher incomes between 50 thousand and 75 thousand euros would be facilitated, while those with incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros would suffer reductions, so the tax rate would rise from the current 25% to 27%. Nothing, on the other hand, would still change for the lowest income bracket up to 15 thousand euros, for which the tax burden would have to be reduced.

The new fourth Irpef revision hypothesis, which also appears to be the most probable, could provide for the following rates:

rate of 23% for incomes from 8,500 euros and up to 28 thousand euros; rate of 35% for incomes from 28,001 euros to 50 thousand euros; rate of 43% for income over 50 thousand euros. In this case, those with medium-low incomes between 15,000 and around 30,000 euros would have a reduction in the taxes to pay and simultaneous increases in income.

Tax cancellation news in the next tax reform

According to the latest news, the cancellation of the so-called micro-taxes could also be included in the new tax reform.

Yes, small levies introduced by previous governments to recover money but which have proved ineffective and which include, for example, a super tax on large cars, a regional surtax on public water charges, an entertainment tax, also known as on foosball tables, graduation fees, public education fee, regional tax on noise emissions from civil aircraft, regional tax for professional practice, increase in the municipal tax on waste, tax on air taxi passenger flights and private aircraft, excise license fees, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions tax.

The cancellation of micro-taxes would help simplify the life of taxpayers from a bureaucratic point of view.

New deductions and deductions in the new tax reform 2023

Not only revision of personal income tax and micro-taxes: the new tax reform provides for innovations and changes also for deductions and deductions. After all, already months ago, the Meloni government announced its intention to review and reorder bonuses and deductions currently in force, relating to those of 19%.

At the moment there is no certainty of how the deductions should actually change but a system of different deductions in percentages based on the income earned is assumed and which could be the following:

deductions of 4% of income for the bracket up to 15 thousand euros; deductions of 3% of income for the bracket between 15,000 and 50,000 euros; deductions of 2% of income for the bracket between 50 thousand and 100 thousand euros; no deductions for income over 100 thousand euros. Just as the deductions could be included in the new tax reform too new cost deductions directly in payroll and, according to some experts, even in the pensionsand which could concern, for example, medical expenses, or for transport, or for the purchase of necessary aids, such as walkers to support walking, etc.

How tax controls change with the forthcoming tax reform

With the next tax reform they are also preparing to change the anti-evasion controls. According to the latest news, in fact, with the new tax reform, new checks by the Revenue Agency should start with the entry into force of the new algorithm which is based on the crossing of various taxpayer data.

In fact, the new anti-tax evasion algorithm is based on the interconnection between the databases of the Tax Registry to define, at a central level, specific selective lists of taxpayers at greater risk of evasion to then be made known to the peripheral structures of the Revenue Agency in order to report any inconsistencies as well as ‘reward’ the most virtuous taxpayers.

With the tax reform, the new controls to fight tax evasion will focus on data digitizationincluding use of the Pos for electronic payments with credit cards, ATMs and debit cards, electronic invoicing, electronic transmission of receipts, in order to identify any subjects at risk of evasion.

In order to carry out more detailed checks, the focus will also be on the full use of data, on the strengthening of risk analysis and on artificial intelligence solutions, always in compliance with the protection of personal data, in order to make available to the tax authorities any tax data relating to each tax payer.

No tax area and flat tax extended in the new tax reform

The new tax reform should include a extension of the no-tax area, i.e. the income threshold below which no tax is paid. Today, in fact, the no-tax area is different for pensioners and workers: for the former it is set at 8,500 euros, while for the latter it is set at 8,174 euros.

The goal of the Meloni government is to establish an income threshold within which equal taxes are not paid for both workers and pensioners and which, according to the latest news, could be for everyone, both employees and pensioners, about 8,500 euros per year.

Together with a single no-tax area for employees and pensioners, in the new tax reform there should also be an extension of the flat tax for self-employed and professional workers with VAT number.

After the increase in income to re-enter the flat-rate tax regime, which has risen from 65 thousand to 85 thousand euros from this year 2023, the government’s intention is to further increase the income threshold within which it would still be possible to re-enter the flat-rate regime, up to 100 thousand euros, with a two-year transition before moving on to the ordinary tax regime.

Professionals with an ordinary VAT number who had annual incomes above 65 thousand euros until last year but within 85 thousand euros can switch this year to a VAT number with a flat tax of 15%, always on condition that they remain within the annual earnings limit of 85 thousand .

New tax amnesty in tax reform

The new tax reform could provide for a new tax amnesty to allow, once again, taxpayers in debt to the tax authorities to regularize their positions. Alongside the new tax amnesties already in force and the new scrapping for 2023, the government would be working on a new tax amnesty which should concern the deeds contesting the sanctions.

However, there is still little leaked news on what the new amnesty should provide in detail and how it could work, so we just have to wait for the official approval of the next tax reform.

When will the new tax reform be official?

According to what was announced, after an initial approval, the tax reform, with related changes, could be officially approved after the summerpresumably in September, with some measures that could start immediately, or be approved at the beginning of the new year 2024immediately after the new Financial Maneuver.

