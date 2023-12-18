Important nutrients: You should eat these foods regularly from the age of 30

Getting older is unavoidable. However, you can age better if you pay attention to a few simple things in your diet. Read here what should be on your plate after 30 – and what shouldn’t.

While youthful naivety still dominates for many people in their twenties, the real seriousness of life begins in the thirties – at least sometimes.

In addition to family, work and maintaining relationships, you also notice changes in your health at one point or another. For example, the metabolism runs slower or the skin loses its elasticity.

This is what you should pay attention to when it comes to your diet after 30

In order to counteract the signs of the times positively, it helps to pay attention to one or two things in your diet from the age of 30 onwards.

Berries, spinach or apples slow down the aging process

Antioxidants protect the skin from free radicals and can therefore delay natural aging. The substance is also good for intellectual youth.

It is mainly found in fruits and vegetables, such as apples, blueberries, currants, spinach, kale and pecans.

Basically, when it comes to nutrition, you should make sure that as many colors of the rainbow as possible appear in your diet.

Salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds are full of omega-3 fatty acids

Over time, the skin loses its fullness. The first wrinkles form and the connective tissue becomes slacker. This process cannot be stopped, but it can be slowed down with the right nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids.

These help to give the tissue more elasticity and provide the skin with moisture. The healthy fat is contained in linseed oil and linseeds, walnuts, salmon and herring.

Found in lemon, broccoli and fennel – vitamin C stimulates collagen formation

The older we get, the less collagen our body produces. The decline in protein is most dramatic in your mid-thirties. Eating foods with vitamin C can help keep collagen forming, reduce UV damage, and support wound healing.

The most important sources of vitamin C: pepperoni, parsley, broccoli, fennel and citrus fruits.

Reduce the risk of breast cancer with cruciferous vegetables

Especially if you have a hereditary predisposition, the risk of developing breast cancer increases in your thirties. Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower or Brussels sprouts, have been shown to influence estrogen levels, reducing the risk of breast cancer.

It also contains many healthy antioxidants and fiber, which protects the body from diseases.

Important folic acid for the female body

While a few decades ago women became pregnant earlier, today family planning often only begins after the age of 30. What the female body then needs is folic acid.

The B vitamin, which is found in spinach, savoy cabbage, peas and avocado, is involved in the formation of genetic material and can help prevent neural tube disorders in infants.

