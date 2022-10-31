What comes to mind when you consider the question, “what makes up a perfect smile?”





We bet it is that classic Hollywood smile you see your TV screens flashing and that almost everyone has grown up loving. It is a common sight to see Hollywood celebrities flaunting a perfect smile and perfectly aligned teeth and gums.

What if we tell you that it is very much achievable? Wondering how?

Well, cosmetic dentistry, also known as aesthetic dentistry, is on the rise and making it possible for people to have the smile of their dreams.

But now comes another question: whether or not the Hollywood smile is indeed the perfect smile for you?

To answer this, then the Hollywood smile many fantasize about isn’t really meant for everyone. It is definitely not one-size fits all. It doesn’t matter if you even try to copy your favorite celebrity’s smile design treatments, there isn’t any guarantee that your smile will end up looking like theirs or you like the outcome.

Experienced dentists know that every person comes with a different smile anatomy that must be considered in order to acquire the desired smile makeover. Therefore, there are certain principles that dentists follow to create a smile that not only accentuates the patient’s features but also looks natural and authentic.

Speaking of this, mentioned below are five things that an aesthetic dentist will consider while they design your new, perfect smile.

The lip shape

Considering the fact that lips form the frame of the smile, an expert dentist will always evaluate the natural lip shape, that too with utmost care to get the new smile right. In addition, it is imperative to also take into account the smile line and the appearance of both teeth and lips.

To put things in perspective, when smiling, the teeth in the upper front should take about three-fourth of the space between the lips. The upper teeth and lower lip must run in parallel. As for the lower lip, it should align with the lower jaw’s gum line.

It is pertinent to mention that the dentist will only be able to change your smile’s length and curve to an extent the natural smile line allows.

Tooth visibility

When you smile, the shape of your teeth as well as its color and size takes the stage, thereby making them the fulcrum of the smile makeover process.

It is natural to wish for perfectly white teeth with absolutely no stains or gaps in between. A competent dentist will always take this into consideration and prepare beforehand to customize the teeth color so that the smile turns out natural and appealing. The right dentist will ensure that it matches your skin tone and complements the facial features.

The facial midline and the two teeth in the upper front should be in perfect alignment. To put it exactly, the width-to-length ratio should lie between 75% to 80%. Other than this, the central teeth can be adjusted for a slimmer look.

Gums and gingival contour



Too much gum on display can make a smile look bad. Unfortunately, it is a more common sight as compared to too little gum show, giving off what is called a gummy smile. Since we are on the topic, a balanced smile consists of a gum tissue that is 3 mm or less above the upper teeth. Additionally, the gums should also give off a nice, semi-oval curve and the teeth’s length should also align well with the gums.

Your personal preferences

While it is true that the smile design process follows a standard procedure to achieve a balanced, perfect smile, a patient’s personal choice is always the priority. If you are happy with your gummy smile, or with the gaps that show in between the teeth or absolutely adore that toothy smile of yours, so be it. Make sure to communicate with your dentist about the do’s and don’ts that you wish to see in your smile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

