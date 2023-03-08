A well-known American magazine of the Group “Nature“, published a scientific article edited by neurologist John Torelliand of the doctors of the UOC of Neurosurgeryof the AOU Saint John of God and Ruggi of Aragon Of Salerno. The research demonstrates on the basis of objective, clinical and instrumental examination, that in patients with normotensive hydrocephalus, the neurological symptoms arise well before the positivization from Covid 19, detected following a molecular swab, in unvaccinated subjects.

In fact, these patients were negative for Covid during the visit, but developed it later, after a molecular or antigenic finding 48 hours later, with neurological symptoms that preceded the positivity of the infection, and with damage caused precisely by a shift in timing . The important research therefore reveals, for the first time in the world, and in relation to normotensive hydrocephalus, that the appearance of the virus anticipates the diagnosis itself, and by circumscribing the limits of action, repercussions are highlighted on the start of treatment and on therapies .

In this case, Covid proves to have its own pathogenicity, especially at the pulmonary and respiratory level, but it is also considered an accelerator of other pathologies such as normotensive hydrocephalus, in the light of this and other discoveries.

“Ours is an observation based on a few cases – declares doctor Torelli – but it is above all a stimulus for the scientific community that makes us available to share and promote other research and teamwork, allowing studies that allow further progress, so that the underlying mechanisms of hydrocephalus and Covid are better clarified “.

“It is necessary – adds Torelli – identify the long-term consequences of Covid, and be in a position to take advantage of more sensitive diagnostic methods, to detect infections from their real onset, and therefore avoid the possibility that Covid could be an accelerator of other pathologies. The patient is always the best ally in the fight against the disease, he concludes, and this scientific discovery is dedicated to the many victims of the covid and to the medical colleagues who sacrificed themselves during the most critical periods we have gone through ”.