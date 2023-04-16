Home » IMPORTANT. Thyroid drug withdrawn in Spain
by admin
The Spanish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (AEMPS) has requested the withdrawal of several batches of the drug Solsint due to a “possible non-compliant result in the content of the active substance levothyroxine”. Although this quality defect does not pose a vital risk to patients, the lots have been recalled: PHARMACEUTICAL ALERT Alert number: R_13/2023 – Trademark, presentation, registration number and national code

Synthetic levothyroxine sodium (T4) is the active ingredient of Solsint. This thyroid hormone is used as a replacement treatment for thyroid hormone deficiency in cases of underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism). The action and structure of levothyroxine sodium are identical to those of the naturally produced thyroid hormone.

L’AEMPS (Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products) has classified the defect as a class 2, meaning that the associated risk is moderate. Quality defects of medicines are classified into three classes (1, 2 and 3), where class 1 corresponds to a higher potential risk and class 3 to a lower risk.

AEMPS has ordered the withdrawal from the market of all distributed units of the affected lots and their return to the laboratory. Furthermore, he urged the autonomous communities to monitor their withdrawal.

Its producer is Ibsa Institut Biochimique SA and the marketing owner is Ibsa Farmaceutici Italia SRL PHARMACEUTICAL ALERT Alert number: R_13/2023 – Trademark, presentation, registration number and national code

