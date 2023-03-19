Euphorbia lophogona is an easy to care for houseplant with a unique way of seed dispersal. Due to its beautiful leaf veins and its shade tolerance, the plant native to Madagascar is an excellent companion for indoor use. The easy care of the spit palm and its stability make it very popular.

Spit palm care: tips and hints

The spit palm is a succulent shrub or even a small tree that grows up to 1.9 m tall. Although often confused with a cactus, it actually belongs to the Euphorbia species family. Find out here how to care for this Malagasy houseplant.

What is Euphorbia lophogona?

The spit palm can reach a height of 40 to 100 cm in the pot. It has shiny light green and elliptical leaves that grow up to 15 cm long and are leathery. The stems are unbranched or sparsely branched. The spit palm forms beautiful flowers, which are usually in stalks. Its actual flowers are yellowish-green and they are surrounded by pink to white bracts. Their flowering time is in spring and summer.

When the flowers are fertilized, small capsule fruits are formed. As soon as these are ripe, they literally explode and they throw the spherical, dark brown seeds inside up to several meters away. The seeds germinate quickly, and soon the first little plants will sprout in the pots of all houseplants nearby. If you don’t want the plant to self-seed, cut off the seed pods.

Spitting palm care: the most important tips

This houseplant is very adaptable and easy to grow indoors.

Light and temperature: The Euphorbia lophogona prefers a partially shaded location to thrive. However, it can also tolerate almost any amount of sunlight. This plant can survive at a minimum temperature of 11°C to 14°C and an optimum temperature of 28°C to 32°C.

The Euphorbia lophogona prefers a partially shaded location to thrive. However, it can also tolerate almost any amount of sunlight. This plant can survive at a minimum temperature of 11°C to 14°C and an optimum temperature of 28°C to 32°C. Humidity: This indoor plant is completely content with dry indoor air, so there is no need to increase the humidity level. However, it easily tolerates the higher humidity that most indoor plants require.

This indoor plant is completely content with dry indoor air, so there is no need to increase the humidity level. However, it easily tolerates the higher humidity that most indoor plants require. Irrigation: The spit palm does not tolerate overwatering. From spring through fall, when the plant is actively growing, water it with room temperature water whenever the top inches of soil feel dry. In winter you should only water them when the plant shows signs of wilting.

The spit palm does not tolerate overwatering. From spring through fall, when the plant is actively growing, water it with room temperature water whenever the top inches of soil feel dry. In winter you should only water them when the plant shows signs of wilting. Boden: The ideal soil for the plant should be well-drained. In nature, the spit palm prefers poor, sandy soil. So you can grow them at home in the same commercial soil as other succulents. Or make your own mixture of sand, peat and fertile soil.

The ideal soil for the plant should be well-drained. In nature, the spit palm prefers poor, sandy soil. So you can grow them at home in the same commercial soil as other succulents. Or make your own mixture of sand, peat and fertile soil. Fertilize: To stimulate Euphorbia lophogona in spring, it should be fertilized weekly with cactus and succulent fertilizer through summer and mid-fall. Alternatively, you can use a commercially available flower fertilizer for potted plants, which has a higher phosphorus and potassium content but is highly diluted.

To stimulate Euphorbia lophogona in spring, it should be fertilized weekly with cactus and succulent fertilizer through summer and mid-fall. Alternatively, you can use a commercially available flower fertilizer for potted plants, which has a higher phosphorus and potassium content but is highly diluted. repot: The young seedlings are best planted in small pots with drainage holes. As they grow, transplant them into a larger container every two or three years without injuring the root system.

The young seedlings are best planted in small pots with drainage holes. As they grow, transplant them into a larger container every two or three years without injuring the root system. Support: The older Euphorbia lophogona gets, the more the trunk expands. For this reason it is recommended to tie them to a support. This way the succulent is less stressed. Without support, the stems are under a lot of pressure and can break under their own weight.

Common problems with spit palm care

The spit palm is considered to be very robust and resistant. Only too frequent and too much watering can damage them. But dry periods that are too long are also harmful and lead to the death of the plant. So make sure the floor is neither wet nor dry.

leaf waste: If the leaves fall off, this indicates a lack of water. The amount and frequency of watering should be regulated.

If the leaves fall off, this indicates a lack of water. The amount and frequency of watering should be regulated. Yellow leaves: If the leaves turn yellow before falling, this is a sign of overwatering or temperature changes. Regulate watering and avoid drafts.

If the leaves turn yellow before falling, this is a sign of overwatering or temperature changes. Regulate watering and avoid drafts. Thick trunk and small leaves: The lack of light can be the cause. So put your plant in a lighter spot.

The lack of light can be the cause. So put your plant in a lighter spot. The spots on the leaves and the black crust on the trunk are signs of sunburn. Place the spit palm in a shady place.

on the trunk are signs of sunburn. Place the spit palm in a shady place. White spots (powdery mildew): The plant should be placed in such a way that air can circulate around it and the excess water evaporates in time.

Toxicity of the houseplant

The spit palm is highly toxic. Basically, all parts of the plant contain the toxic ingredients, but the milky sap is particularly dangerous. This occurs with the slightest damage to the plant and can lead to skin irritation, allergic reactions and even burns.

If plant parts are eaten, it can be fatal. Keep this plant out of the reach of children and pets.

When repotting and pruning the plant, always use caution and wear protective gloves and safety glasses. If you do get some of the milky sap on your skin, just wash it off.