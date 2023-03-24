Prime Minister Malu Dreyer and well-known guests from politics and business visit Fachingen Heil- und Mineralbrunnen GmbH

Managing directors Wolters and Skopyrla explain the climate-neutral full goods hall.

Fachingen, March 24, 2023 – Management and staff in Fachingen will remember the day for a long time. Prime Minister Malu Dreyer gladly accepted the invitation from Managing Director Heiner Wolters and visited the traditional company, which celebrated its 280th anniversary last year, in Fachingen an der Lahn. Together with District Administrator Jörg Denninghoff, Mayor Dr. Georg Klein and Heike Arend, Managing Director of the Rhineland-Palatinate Future Initiative (ZIRP) from Mainz, the Prime Minister found out about the long history and the current transformation process of the family-run, medium-sized fountain company. Managing Director Wolters also presented the very pleasing current results of the placebo-controlled, randomized double-blind study on the clinically relevant effectiveness of Staatl. Fachingen STILL for heartburn as a natural remedy to drink.

“We would like to thank our Prime Minister Malu Dreyer for the appreciation of personally inspecting our well operation after the sustainable conversion to save energy and resources with high investments and innovations as a digital pioneer in the industry,” says Heiner Wolters, Managing Director of Fachingen Heil- und Mineralbrunnen GmbH.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Malu Dreyer did not miss the opportunity to discuss the visions of the managing directors Heiner Wolters and Edmund Skopyrla and to discuss next steps together with the representatives from politics and business and several leading employees.

The traditional company in rural areas shows how future challenges and the transformation in the business and working world can be successfully shaped with the help of a trusting social partnership, said the Prime Minister. “My state government and I support management, works councils and trade unions with all the means at our disposal to set the course for a good future. That means consistently protecting our climate, intensifying the transformation in the economic and working world and making our society even more digital, social and generation-fair,” emphasized Prime Minister Malu Dreyer.

At the end of the visit, the climate-neutral full goods hall and the newly built tank farm were inspected. A total of 17 stainless steel tanks according to pharmaceutical standards with a storage volume of 1,337 m³ for healing and mineral water, which not only illustrated the commitment to environmental protection, but also the digitization of work processes to relieve employees: through the use of energy-efficient pumps the power consumption of the pump block is reduced by 38 percent. While the track-and-trace procedure was previously documented by hand, an electronic record is now made from the responsible employee’s PC. Bright and large rooms with a quiet and, above all, daylight-lit office area make working much more pleasant. “It definitely paid off,” emphasizes plant manager Reinhard Stahl, “that the tank farm employees were involved in the planned procedures and process developments at an early stage. This enabled them to identify with the new tank farm and incorporate their knowledge and know-how into the planning.”

All in all, another important and future-oriented investment. The next step is to install a photovoltaic system on the roof of the climate-neutral warehouse. Commissioning is scheduled for June.

state Fachingen is the German premium brand for medicinal and mineral water. It has been prized for its taste and exceptional mineralization since 1742. In trade, state Fachingen available as STILL medicinal water and MEDIUM mineral water. Fachingen Heil- und Mineralbrunnen GmbH is based in Fachingen an der Lahn and employs 75 people. In order to preserve the quality of the water, the company maintains a sustainable and responsible use of its natural springs. The medium-sized fountain has consistently relied on individual glass bottles in the reusable system since 2003. state Fachingen has been investing in active environmental protection for years and stands for the sustainable use of its resources. The topics of quality and sustainability are firmly anchored in the guidelines of the well operation and are measurably lived. The company from Fachingen an der Lahn has been climate-neutral since 2020.

