Important when showering: This is how you should really wash your belly button

We clean ears, fingernails and the rest of the body regularly and as a matter of course. But what about the belly button and how often should you clean it? We clarify.

Most people’s stomachs contract when they think about their belly button. But why do we actually avoid this area of ​​our body whenever possible?

How to properly wash your belly button

It’s not enough to just hope that the shower gel and water that spills over it will properly clean the belly button. The navel in the middle of the body is a hollow in which bacteria and dust accumulate, which urgently need to be flushed out.

If the center of the body is adorned with a piercing, double hygiene must be practiced, otherwise unpleasant odors and infections can result.

What is important when cleaning the belly button

Above all, the belly button should be cleaned carefully, as the skin in this area is very sensitive and ultimately even a scar. If it bulges outwards, it can be rubbed in with shower gel and washed off like the rest of the body when showering. Even an inwardly curved navel tolerates soap and water.

In addition, however, it should be cleaned of any deposits once a week with soapy water and a cosmetic tissue or cotton swab. In addition, dabbing dry after showering and cleaning is mandatory in order not to promote bacterial growth.