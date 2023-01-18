Two thirds of the interventions of 118, in Piedmont, are for green and white codes. Icardi: “Data that indicate that the local system doesn’t work properly”. The knot of family doctors and medical guards. Result: Goddess increasingly flooded

Two-thirds of accesses to Emergency room through the 118 service, in Piedmont, they concern green codes, i.e. those preceded in the less serious index only by whites. A fact that clearly tells how among the causes of the overcrowding of the DEA, the emergency and urgency departments, there is precisely an innocently distorted use of these access doors to hospitals, today increasingly cluttered with stretchers where patients wait for hours, often days. And if this anomaly already emerges from a service such as that carried out with ambulances, the numbers naturally grow even more if direct accesses are taken into consideration, i.e. those of citizens who present themselves independently in the emergency room.

Remaining with the figures relating to 2022, collected and processed by theCompany Zero directed by Charles Peak, it is immediately clear how out of a total of 487,625 missions of the 118 throughout the region, 305,380 have been classified as green codes, therefore not always if not often deferrable or even avoidable. If we then take into account the words of the regional councilor for health yesterday in the classroom, the picture changes again and accentuates the need to concretely put a hand to that medicine of the territory as soon as possible of which the 118 and direct accesses often represent a ‘anomalous substitute. “Many of the green codes assigned in the emergency rooms are even white – he said Louis Icardi – but taken to a higher level to avoid making people, often elderly, pay the expected ticket of 50 euros for the less serious category”, in which case the need for access is not envisaged. The data shows how the yellow codes, those already of a certain seriousness, are almost half, settling at 140,641, while the reds, which indicate cases in which there is a risk of life, are 26,129.

The so-called improper accesses to the emergency room are, therefore, a confirmed cause (not the only one, of course) of the dramatic situation in which all the access doors to hospitals in Piedmont are found, as well as in the rest of the country. But this doesn’t happen simply by choice of those accusing ailments, illnesses or something else who choose to call 118 or go to the emergency room with their own means, often fueling those almost chronic crowds for months. The Goddess end up making up for the shortcomings of a local medicine which, despite good intentions and repeated announcements, little or nothing has changed compared to before the pandemic which has highlighted all its flaws. Contracts to be reviewed – not only from an economic point of view, but above all as regards hourly coverage – for general practitioners, as well as a profound review of the continuity of care service, or rather the medical guards: first of all, there is this to be done to prevent the reform of local medicine from remaining a mere statement.

The community housescontemplate dal Pnrr Health, should be a fairly effective response to the current shortcomings of community medicine. But heavy clouds hang over this perspective too: as we wrote yesterdayi, there is a concrete risk (shown by Icardi to the minister Horace Schillaci) that they do not have family doctors available to operate in these structures under construction.