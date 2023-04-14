The implementation of the measures aimed at optimize patient flows within the Emergency Area of ​​the “Sant’Anna” Hospital in Cona and, consequently, a limit waiting times. Yesterday was completed the transfer of Brief Intensive Observation (OBI)first located within the current Emergency Medicine, in special rooms set up inside the Emergency Departmentin a’area adjacent to triage and waiting areas. The transfer is functional to make the more fluid and appropriate routes both from a logistical and assistance point of view. There is indeed a time saving in the movement of the operators who, operating closer to each other, have the possibility of work in greater synergy. OBI’s 8 beds, divided into four rooms, are fully operational and are already “hosting” patients.

By the end of April also the Emergency Medicine will in turn be transferred to premises closer to the Emergency Department: the 24 beds will therefore be transferred from sector 1B1 to 3C1. Proximity between all emergency areas is in fact one of the guidelines for greater functionality of services and to reduce boarding time (i.e. waiting for a bed) for patients after being seen by the emergency room doctor.

After activating the functions of the bed manager, the flow manager and opening of two Low Complexity Clinics in the provincea further step to improve the paths of urgent patients, to which will be added, by June, theactivation also in Cona del See and Treatalready successfully tested in the Emergency Departments of the Cento and Delta hospitals.