Improved sleep quality despite tropical air haze

Pößneck, April 2023 – glowing summer evening air, the leftover melon still on the balcony table and the idyllic chirping of birds in the background, saying goodbye to another hot day. This everyday situation on a typical summer evening seems wonderful at first, but becomes irrelevant at the latest during the subsequent night in the muggy bedroom. Studies estimate that sleeping at 16 to 20 degrees Celsius is the most restful. As soon as the nocturnal degrees of heat in the bedrooms rise above 25, the brain gives the signal to stay awake a little longer. The VITORI® Health GmbH around founder and managing director Sebastian Krenz has five tips for restful sleep in summer.

1. It depends on the right liquids!

As wonderful as a well-chilled glass of wine may taste on the balcony, it has a modest effect on sleep afterwards. Although alcohol initially makes you more tired, it has a negative effect on your sleep. Non-alcoholic drinks, on the other hand, especially lukewarm ones, increase relaxation.

On hot nights, the body sweats more than usual and requires sufficient fluids. Especially lukewarm drinks promote restful sleep. In complete contrast to chilled summer drinks: These heat up the organism before going to bed. It uses a lot of energy to bring the corresponding liquid to body temperature – a troublemaker when falling asleep and staying asleep.

2. Suitable (night) underwear

It goes without saying that your favorite pajama set made of flannel and a cozy terry cloth duvet are not a good starting point for a restful, summery night’s sleep. Is there such a thing as ideal clothing for tropical temperatures?

The clear answer is yes. A short two-piece suit made of natural materials such as merino wool, linen or silk lets air through and absorbs sweat – excellent on all those sweaty summer nights. The same applies to bed linen, for example linen covers have proven to be breathable and comfortable during sleep. The complete renunciation of clothing and blankets, on the other hand, often results in a stiff neck for those suffering from the heat.

3. Healthy sleep through positive environmental influences

Who doesn’t fall asleep every now and then in the warm rays of the evening sun, to a soothing background noise or after a long walk in the forest – nature works wonders when it comes to sleep. These include negative ions, which not only support the immune system by reducing free oxygen radicals, but also eliminate pollutants in human cells. The formula is: the healthier the cells, the healthier the sleep. The earth’s natural magnetic field has an equally positive effect on a good night’s sleep. In order to artificially create these ideal conditions in the bedroom, tools are often used, such as the VITORI® Premium crystal mat.

This can be practically pushed under the airy sheet directly onto the bed. In addition to the generation of negative ions, biophotons and a calming magnetic field in the form of Schumann resonance also serve as additional forms of therapy. Individually or in combination, an individually sleep-promoting atmosphere is created.

4. Socks on ice

In addition, a thin, well-frozen pair of socks will cool you down in the cozy night camp. What is surprising at first actually works. Simply put a pair of socks in the freezer a few hours before bed and pull them on right before bed.

5. It stays wet

Mother Holle is known to shake out her beds – this procedure is modified somewhat in midsummer. Wet sheets or thin blankets directly in front of the open window ensure cool, inflowing air and thus more ideal sleeping conditions. An additional, damp cloth on the forehead almost makes you forget the tropical heat. The motto is: the proof of the pudding is in the eating!

