UN Report Highlights the Impact of Unhealthy Diets on Global Health

According to the United Nations (UN), unhealthy diets are responsible for eleven million deaths each year, with an additional 420,000 people dying from consuming unhealthy foods. The impact of inadequate nutrition also leads to chronic diseases that cause suffering and place a heavy burden on the global economy.

Experts emphasize the importance of a healthy diet in maintaining good blood flow and overall organic health, as well as reducing the risk of related health problems. To help individuals make healthier food choices, institutions and health experts have provided a list of foods that can benefit the body.

Garlic, for example, has been highlighted for its ability to cleanse the blood and prevent plaque buildup, ultimately maintaining good cardiovascular health. Similarly, blueberries are rich in antioxidants, such as anthocyanin, which can protect arterial walls and help lower blood pressure.

Onions are also recommended due to their flavonoid antioxidants, which benefit heart health and circulation. Additionally, mangoes are a great source of antioxidants, including vitamin C and fiber, which have been shown to lower LDL (bad cholesterol) levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Iron-rich foods, such as broccoli, meat, fish, and green leafy vegetables, are also important for optimizing the body’s production of hemoglobin and providing more red blood cells in the blood.

While these foods can be beneficial for overall health, it is important to consult with a nutritional specialist before implementing major dietary changes to avoid potential risks in the long term. Additionally, experts recommend combining a healthy diet with regular physical activity to maximize health benefits.